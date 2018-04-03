Two of the UK stock market's biggest pharmaceutical companies have made millions of pounds in "secret" payments to healthcare professionals and organisations, an investigation by The Times has found. At least 22.3m (£19.6m) was made in anonymous payments across Europe, including 17.9m by Astrazeneca, the Cambridge-based company, and 4.4m by Shire, the rare diseases and neuroscience specialist, the research showed. The figures cover payments such as consultancy fees and "related expenses" and ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...