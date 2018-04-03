BGEO's subsidiary, M2 Real Estate, has acquired an 8,512 square metre land plot in Telavi, Kakheti, for $1.5m in cash, on which it plans to develop a hotel. The hotel, which would be developed over the next two years, would have around 130 rooms. Telavi is the largest city in eastern Georgia and a major tourist destination, known as a wine region. The hotel construction works will be carried out by the company's construction arm. Chief executive officer Irakli Gilauri said: "I am pleased to see ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...