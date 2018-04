PARIS (dpa-AFX) - Air France KLM (AFRAF.PK) announced, in view of a percentage of staff on strike on 3 April 2018, the company plans to operate 75% of its flights: 70% of its long-haul flights; 67% of its medium-haul flights; and 85% of its short-haul flights.



The flight schedule is updated 24 hours in advance. The company noted that disruptions and delays are to be expected.



