sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Dienstag, 03.04.2018 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 577 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

40,08 Euro		+0,18
+0,45 %
WKN: 853152 ISIN: FR0000125585 Ticker-Symbol: CAJ 
Aktie:
Branche
Handel
Aktienmarkt
EURONEXT-100
CAC Mid 60
1-Jahres-Chart
CASINO GUICHARD-PERRACHON SA Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
CASINO GUICHARD-PERRACHON SA 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
38,92
38,93
11:18
38,92
38,93
11:18
Firmen im Artikel
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
CASINO GUICHARD-PERRACHON SA
CASINO GUICHARD-PERRACHON SA Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
CASINO GUICHARD-PERRACHON SA40,08+0,45 %