

PARIS (dpa-AFX) - Auchan Retail and Casino Group said that they reached exclusive talks to build, in compliance with competition rules, a strategic partnership enabling them to jointly negotiate their purchases in France and abroad with their main multi-national food and non-food suppliers.



The partnership will give precedence to subsidiary contracts (suppliers/producers/distributors), while fuelling the development of certain French suppliers in countries covered by both retailers (Western Europe, Eastern Europe, Latin America, Asia).



The partnership will be in perfect harmony with the commitments undertaken by both Groups in the context of the recent France's Estates General of Food (les Etats Généraux de l'Alimentation). It will not extend to traditional fresh products from farming or fishing or French-brand products developed by SMEs or ISEs.



In addtion, Auchan Retail and Casino Group will offer their current partners in procurement to join this new dynamic, it being stipulated that Casino Group and Intermarché have now terminated their procurement cooperation agreements in France, by mutual agreement.



Auchan Retail and Casino Group remind that they share the same vision and culture of supplier relations and that, on this basis, this new alliance would value the interests of all stakeholders: consumers, farmers and manufacturers alike.



