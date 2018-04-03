De Kuyper Royal Distillers Simplifies the Cocktail Liqueur Choice

SCHIEDAM, Netherlands, April 3, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

Market Leader Presents its Cocktail Liqueurs in a New Design

In contribution to the company's vision to "Own the Cocktail" De Kuyper Royal Distillers has revised the product design of its cocktail liqueur range as well as some of its liquids. The redesign is a fundamental makeover in order to visually differentiate between "essentials" and "variations" within the range. The essentials consist of must mixers for world-renowned cocktails, while the variations are an inspiration for modifying traditional cocktails into numerous variations depending on personal preferences. Accordingly, the essentials' design is clear and settled, while the variations' design is more creative and highlights the main ingredient. The idea of the visual differentiation is to distinguish at first glance which liqueur is essential for creating world-renowned cocktails and which is for crafting a variation of a cocktail.

The production of the first bottle sizes with the new design has started in March 2018 and will be extended to all bottle sizes by May. The revised bottles will become available in bars and on supermarket shelves throughout summer 2018. By the end of 2018, the redesigned bottles will be available in each of the over 100 markets that De Kuyper supplies except the USA, where a different product design applies. The relaunch will be supported by locally led On Trade and Off Trade activities converging in an online communication platform (www.dekuyper.com) through De Kuyper social media.

Mark de Witte, CEO of De Kuyper Royal Distillers explains: "We initiated a business transformation two years ago to improve our portfolio and to match our company's ambition to 'Own the Cocktail'. Looking specifically at our De Kuyper liqueurs brand has led to a new brand campaign 'De Kuyper Home of the Cocktail'. Along with a number of initiatives and upcoming innovations for our other brands, this relaunch is a major step in thinking in terms of the cocktail lover's needs instead of from the product-intrinsic viewpoint, as is still common in the cocktail liqueur category. We want to be the heart and the anchor of the cocktail, just as our logo conveys. This redesign is a further step toward achieving our ambition to be the best spirits partner for trade and bars, enabling more people to enjoy excellent cocktails."

Among others, the essentials are De Kuyper Triple Sec, the main ingredient for a classic Margarita, De Kuyper Creme de Café to enjoy a delicious Espresso Martini or De Kuyper Blue Curacao to mix a Blue Lagoon. Currently trending variations are De Kuyper Watermelon, De Kuyper Passionfruit and De Kuyper Wild Strawberry. In addition and responding to trends, the new flavors De Kuyper Peach and Pineapple will be launched soon. These flavors are made to provide a twist to a famous cocktail. Daiquiri lovers looking for a little change may want to try a Strawberry or Pineapple Daiquiri, and a Margarita can be turned into a Watermelon or Peach Margarita with only a few simple modifications.

"We want to make mixing cocktails as easy and intuitive as possible, for both bartenders and consumers. The redesign makes the brand benefit visible at first sight and enables easier at-home consumption as well as intuitive use in high-speed bars," comments Albert de Heer, Global Marketing Director of the world's largest premium cocktail liqueurs brand.

For further information on the relaunch please visit www.dekuyper.com

- Cross reference: Picture is available at AP Images (http://www.apimages.com) -

About De Kuyper Royal Distillers

De Kuyper Royal Distillers is a family-owned premium liqueur and premium spirits company founded in 1695 by Petrus De Kuyper, today operating in more than 100 markets worldwide. The company, headquartered in Schiedam near Rotterdam (NL), holds the global market leading brand in cocktail liqueurs and is owner as well as producer of a number of world famous liqueurs, such as Peachtree, Cherry Heering, Mandarine Napoléon and the juniper-based spirits of the Rutte Gin and Genever range. Mark de Witte is the Global CEO of the company.

Media contact

De Kuyper Royal Distillers

Yvonne Naber

Global PR

ynaber@dekuyper.com

