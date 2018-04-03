The solar facility will sell power to the local grid at around US$0.04/kWh. The project is part of Armenia's six-year $58 million solar program.Armenia's Ministry of Energy Infrastructure and Natural Resources announced that Spanish solar project developer, Fotowatio Renewable Ventures (FRV), part of UAE-based Abdul Latif Jameel Energy, was awarded the contract to build the 55 MW Masrik-1 solar project through the tender it issued in May. The Spanish company and its unit SFL Solar have offered to sell power to the local grid at a bidding price of 20.11 AMD ($0.046)/kWh. The Armenian government ...

