Orion Oyj: Status update of the Phase III ARAMIS clinical trial with darolutamide in patients with non-metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer

ORION CORPORATION PRESS RELEASE 3 APRIL 2018 at 10.30 EEST

Status update of the Phase III ARAMIS clinical trial with darolutamide in patients with non-metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer





Orion announced today that the estimated primary completion date for the joint Phase III clinical trial ARAMIS with darolutamide (NCTNCT02200614) by Orion and Bayer has been updated in the https://clinicaltrials.gov/ (https://clinicaltrials.gov/) -online service. The estimated primary completion date is now updated to September 2018.

Aboutdarolutamide(ODM-201; BAY-1841788)

Darolutamide is an investigational novel androgen receptor (AR) inhibitor with specific chemistry that blocks the growth of cancer cells through binding to the AR with a high affinity, and inhibits the receptor function. Unlike some other AR inhibitors, darolutamide has been found to have negligible blood-brain barrier penetration in nonclinical models.



About the ARAMIS trial

The ARAMIS trial is a randomized, Phase III, multicenter, double-blind, placebo-controlled trial evaluating the safety and efficacy of darolutamide in patients with non-metastatic CRPC who are at a high risk for developing metastatic disease.

The primary endpoint of this study is metastasis-free survival (MFS), defined as time between randomization and evidence of metastasis or death from any cause. The secondary objectives of this study are overall survival (OS), time to first symptomatic skeletal event (SSE), time to initiation of first cytotoxic chemotherapy, time to pain progression, and characterization of the safety and tolerability of darolutamide.



