Groupe PSA (Paris:UG), alongside Amazon, Criteo, Facebook, Faurecia, Google, Microsoft, Naver Labs, Nokia Bell Labs, Suez and Valeo, has joined forces with CNRS, Inria and PSL University to become a leader in artificial intelligence.

Groupe PSA, a founding member of the PRAIRIE1 Institute, is the first carmaker in the organisation and intends to actively participate in its initiatives.

The Group is convinced that artificial intelligence (AI) is at the centre of a deep transformation taking place in the automotive industry and shaping the future of mobility.

The PRAIRIE Institute aims to bring together prominent scientific and corporate AI industry players to emerge as a global leader in the field. Groupe PSA will thus be benefiting from an ecosystem combining top-level expertise, to develop its future mobility solutions.

"Working with the scientific community to bring academic and business interests together is part of Groupe PSA's DNA as an innovator," said Carla Gohin, Vice President, Research Innovation. "We're proud to be the first car manufacturerto join the PRAIRIE Institute, whose holistic approach will enable us to develop our AI capabilities and move faster to open up the realm of possibilities for automotive applications."

