Saviynt, a leading Global provider of Cloud Security and Identity Governance solutions, has announced today a strategic partnership with Identity Methods. This partnership will enable Identity Methods to develop their cloud offering, by integrating Saviynt's cloud products seamlessly with Identity Methods' existing product set. This will help ensure organisations are able to manage their applications, data and infrastructure, along with their identity lifecycle, profiles and access rights, in a secure manner from experts within the industry.

With Saviynt's growing foothold across Europe and Identity Methods' presence within the UK, this latest partnership will provide greater scope to extend the footprint, both across and outside of the UK. This partnership provides Identity Methods' customers and prospects with access to the most complete set of Identity Management and Cloud Security solutions, across multiple platforms and enterprises.

With the overall cloud adoption rate in the UK currently standing at around 88%, and with nearly 70% of users expecting to increase their adoption of cloud services over the coming year, the need to develop secure cloud solutions is expanding exponentially, providing a fertile, but competitive market, according to the Cloud Industry Forum. Today's announcement will see both Saviynt and Identity Methods well placed to capitalise on this growth.

"All indicators suggest that there's huge potential in the European, Middle East and Africa markets for access governance and cloud security solutions," said Grant Evans, Saviynt VP of Sales, EMEA. "We are expanding our presence across EMEA and building the partner ecosystem to deliver our solutions. This partnership fits nicely with our strategy as Identity Methods brings wealth of experience implementing IAM solutions in the region, and their client-focused philosophy aligns with our own."

Commenting on the new agreement with Saviynt, Ian Collard, CEO at Identity Methods, mentions, "Saviynt offers a portfolio of outstanding solutions that we would like to offer to our customers. Their Identity Governance solution provides flexibility, scalability across multiple platforms, which is perfectly suited to the services we wish to provide to our clients. The partnership is yet another step in our strategy of growing our cloud solutions portfolio with best-in-class products, helping us maintain trust and reputation amongst our clients and drive take-up from new ones."

About Saviynt

Saviynt is a leading provider of Cloud Security and Identity Governance solutions. Saviynt enables enterprises to secure applications, data and infrastructure in a single platform for Cloud (Office 365, AWS, Salesforce, Workday) and Enterprise (SAP, Oracle EBS). Saviynt is pioneering IGA 2.0 by integrating advanced risk analytics and intelligence with fine-grained privilege management.

About Identity Methods

Identity Methods is a leading provider of Identity Management and Data Security solutions in the UK. With a consultancy led approach we deliver complete solutions using best of breed products to offer our clients an end-to-end service, covering every aspect of the identity and information lifecycle. Providing software, hardware and consulting solutions we ensure you can exploit your data securely, using the cloud and analytics to drive more business, through valuable intelligence, while controlling access to data, applications and infrastructure across the interconnected enterprise.

