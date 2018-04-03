The Wait is Over... Daiya Brings Its Award-Winning Plant-Based Comfort Foods to the United Kingdom

North America's leading maker of plant-based foods expands to meet growing global demand

VANCOUVER, Canada, April 3, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Daiya, North America's leading maker of plant-based foods that are dairy, gluten and soy free, today announced the highly anticipated launch of its signature plant-based food products in the United Kingdom. Known for its delicious plant-based cheese alternatives that melt and stretch like dairy-based cheese, Daiya will unveil its long-awaited products at select supermarkets in London beginning April 2018.

"We recognize that consumers in the UK are making conscious choices to embrace both a healthier planet and healthier lifestyle. Our fans across the UK have been petitioning for Daiya products for years," says Terry Tierney, Daiya CEO. "This momentous launch demonstrates we are another step closer in our continued journey in bringing the incredible benefits of plant-forward living to more people worldwide."

Founded in 2008, Daiya quickly gained a dedicated fan base as early pioneers of allergy-friendly plant-based cheese alternatives. Over the years, the company has expanded its line of craveable foods to meet a growing global demand for plant-based alternatives and now offers products across multiple categories for every eating occasion at more than 25,000 stores in North America.

Daiya is one of the largest and fastest growing plant-based food companies in North America and is one of the founding members of The Plant Based Foods Association, a leading trade association that represents the leading plant-based foods businesses in the U.S. The company was purchased by global healthcare company Otsuka Pharmaceutical in July 2017.

Last month, the company announced it will move to a vast, 400,000 square foot corporate headquarters and production facility in Burnaby, BC, Canada, just east of Vancouver, by midyear 2020 to accelerate innovation of its signature, plant-based foods and support future growth.

Tierney adds, "We've created great-tasting, allergy-friendly comfort foods that have delighted consumers in North America for more than a decade. We're pleased to finally share our craveable comfort foods to a larger audience and provide delicious options for every day part."

Daiya Cutting Board Collection Shreds, along with Slices, Blocks, Cream Cheeze Style Spreads and Cheezy Macs will be available at select Whole Foods Markets, Sainsbury's and specialty online vegan vendors throughout the London area, with more locations and products to come. For more information about Daiya, please visit www.daiyafoods.com.

About Daiya

Daiya Foods was founded in 2008 out of a love for food and a commitment to healthy living. Today, as an industry leader and one of the founding members of The Plant Based Foods Association, Daiya remains passionate about celebrating delicious foods that are dairy, gluten and soy free. Covering every day part, Daiya's line of premium plant-based foods include tasty innovations including Burritos, Non-Dairy Frozen Desserts, Coconut Yogurt Alternatives, Pizzas, Cheezecakes, Cream Cheeze Style Spreads, Dairy Free Dressings, Cheezy Mac, Cheeze Sauce and wonderful cheese alternatives, including Blocks, Shreds, Slices, and Cheeze Sticks. Daiya's selection of deliciously plant-based foods can be found in more than 25,000 grocery stores in the U.S., including Whole Foods, Kroger, Safeway and Publix, as well as most natural food retailers. Daiya's products are also available internationally in Australia, Sweden, Mexico, Hong Kong, and more. For more information about Daiya, please visit www.daiyafoods.com, become a fan on Facebookor follow us onTwitterand Instagram.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/339416/daiya_foods_logo.jpg