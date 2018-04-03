

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - Asian stocks ended mostly lower on Tuesday and safe-haven assets such as gold and the yen rose as renewed trade tensions, a sharp fall in crude oil prices and another sell-off in U.S. technology stocks rattled investors.



China's Shanghai Composite index fell 26.55 points or 0.84 percent to 3,136.63 on concerns that the Chinese retaliatory tariffs could dampen market confidence and hurt economic growth. Hong Kong's Hang Seng index was up 0.32 percent at 30,188 in late trade.



Japanese shares closed lower, dragged down by exporters and technology stocks. The Nikkei average dropped 96.29 points or 0.45 percent to 21,292.29 while the broader Topix index closed 0.29 percent lower at 1,703.80.



Tech stocks Tokyo Electron, TDK Corp and Advantest lost 1-3 percent after U.S. President Donald Trump attacked Amazon for a second time in three days over the pricing of its deliveries through the United States Postal Service.



A stronger yen weighed on exporters, with Canon and Panasonic ending down over 1 percent. Online broker Monex Group Inc jumped over 23 percent after the company confirmed it was considering buying local cryptocurrency exchange Coincheck.



Australian shares fell slightly as the Reserve Bank of Australia left its key interest rate unchanged at a record low, as widely expected, saying the low level of interest rates is continuing to support the economy.



The benchmark S&P/ASX 200 index dropped 7.50 points or 0.13 percent to 5,751.90, extending losses for a third straight session. The broader All Ordinaries index slid 0.17 percent to finish at 5,859.10.



Banks ended mixed, with ANZ losing 1.2 percent and NAB closing down 0.2 percent. Mining heavyweights BHP Billiton and Rio Tinto climbed around 2 percent as base metal prices gained.



Goldminer Newcrest Mining rallied 2.3 percent after the company said it has resumed processing at its Cadia goldmine. Energy major Santos soared more than 16 percent on a sweetened takeover offer from Harbour Energy.



Seoul stocks recovered from early losses to finish marginally lower. The benchmark Kospi fell more than 1 percent in early deals before finishing little changed at 2,442.43.



Consumer prices in South Korea were up 1.4 percent year-on- year in March, Statistics Korea said today. That was shy of expectations for 1.5 percent and up from 1.0 percent in February.



New Zealand shares erased initial losses to end a tad higher despite rising fears of a global trade war. The benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index ended up 10.86 points or 0.13 percent at 8,329.93.



Indian shares were little changed as investors looked ahead to the upcoming RBI policy meeting for directional cues. Elsewhere, benchmark indexes in Indonesia, Malaysia, Singapore and Taiwan were down between 0.2 percent and 0.6 percent.



Overnight, U.S. stocks tumbled as China imposed tariffs on 128 imported goods originating in the U.S. and a widening privacy scandal as well as the looming threat of tighter regulation continued to weigh on technology stocks.



Economic data on manufacturing and construction spending also disappointed investors. The Dow dropped 1.9 percent while the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite plunged as much as 2.7 percent and the S&P 500 shed 2.2 percent to hit their lowest levels in almost two months.



