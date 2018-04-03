

NORTHERN VENTURE TRUST PLC



COMPANY SECRETARY CHANGE



Northern Venture Trust PLC is pleased to announce the appointment of Mr James Bryce, Head of Legal and Compliance at NVM Private Equity LLP, as company secretary with effect from 1 April 2018 following the retirement of Mr Christopher Mellor.



Mr Bryce is a qualified solicitor with extensive corporate and governance experience, most recently as a partner and head of the corporate commercial team at Newcastle upon Tyne based Square One Law LLP.



