sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Dienstag, 03.04.2018 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 577 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

13,92 Euro		-0,12
-0,85 %
WKN: A14S31 ISIN: US92242Y1001 Ticker-Symbol: 17SA 
Aktie:
Branche
Rohstoffe
Aktienmarkt
ASIEN
1-Jahres-Chart
VEDANTA LTD ADR Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
VEDANTA LTD ADR 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
13,656
14,731
10:51
Firmen im Artikel
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
PETROFAC LIMITED
PETROFAC LIMITED Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
PETROFAC LIMITED5,79-0,52 %
VEDANTA LTD ADR13,92-0,85 %