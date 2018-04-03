Petrofac has been awarded a lump-sum engineering, procurement and construction contract by Vedanta Limited valued at around $233m. The 23-month contract is for Vedanta's Raageshwari deep gas field development project in Rajasthan, India, and the scope of work includes well pads, flow lines and a new gas processing terminal. The EPC project is for integrated gas surface facilities and includes pre-commissioning and commissioning. Sunder Kalyanam, group managing director for Petrofac's ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...