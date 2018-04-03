sprite-preloader
Invesco Perpetual Enhanced Income Ltd - Statement re Inside Information

PR Newswire
London, April 3

Invesco Perpetual Enhanced Income Limited

HEADLINE: Statement re Inside Information

Invesco Perpetual Enhanced Income Limited (the "Company") confirms that all inside information (as defined in the EU Market Abuse Regulation) which the Directors and the Company may have held has been notified to a Regulatory Information Service. Accordingly, in the absence of any new undisclosed inside information arising, the Company is not prohibited from dealing in its own securities leading up to the announcement of the half yearly financial report.

Hilary Jones

for and on behalf of

R&H Fund Services (Jersey) Ltd

Company Secretary

3 April 2018


