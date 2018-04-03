sprite-preloader
PR Newswire·Mehr Nachrichten von PR Newswire

Aberforth Smaller Companies Trust Plc - Net Asset Value(s)

PR Newswire
London, April 3

Aberforth Smaller Companies Trust plc ("ASCOT')
The Net Asset Values ("NAVs') per Ordinary Share for the above company as at the close of business on 31 March 2018 were:-
Excluding current year Revenue = 1,447.48p
Including ALL Revenue = 1,453.56p
ASCOT has bank debt facilities available to allow gearing of up to 9.3% of Shareholders' Funds. Current gearing is 1.7%. There are currently 92,184,158 Ordinary Shares of 1p in issue.
Contact:
David Holland
For and on behalf of Aberforth Partners LLP, Secretaries
Telephone: 0131 220 0733
3 April 2018

© 2018 PR Newswire