H&D Wireless Receives Norwegian Breakthrough Order on SPB228

H&D Wireless, Swedish leading supplier of IoT connectivity and IoT Cloud and RTLS Platform solutions, receives breakthrough order of the new SPB228 WiFi/BT module with a value of 90 KUSD. The order is from ' No Isolation' in Norway for their AV2©, a telepresence robot for patients with long-term illness and KOMP©, a communication device for seniors and their families. The product ramps in production summer 2018.

The SPB228, is the latest addition to the Accelerate© module family, recently launched at CES in Las Vegas. This order with a value of 90,000 USD (750,000 SEK) will be delivered in volume batches during April to August 2018.

"We are very happy to have received this volume breakthrough order for SPB228, it validates our new strategic portfolio of world class connectivity modules. The design-in process has been very fast since the actual module was released to market during January 2018 and we have today already ten (10) design-in's," said, Pär Bergsten, CEO and Founder of H&D Wireless.

"We are very excited to partner up with H&D Wireless. When developing new technology for specific and vulnerable groups of people, it is vital to have collaboration partners that understand the mission and pressure. With H&D Wireless as our partner, we can bring even more people out of loneliness," said, Karen Dolva CEO & Co-founder of No Isolation.

AV2©, No Isolation next generation, telepresence robot is created to help children and young adults with long-term illness participate in their everyday life, and KOMP©, an easy-to-use communication device developed for seniors and their families. KOMP is both an app and a physical device where networks (families/friends) can share photos, messages and video call.

More about SPB228 WLAN

With the SPB228 developers are targeting a wide range of applications including

High performance and secure industrial control and monitor systems

Consumer electronic devices such as gaming, tablets and mobile computing

High performance Smart Home systems including video, audio, security and control monitor systems

The module, based on 28nm chip technology, is an ultra-high-performance module that integrates all functions for a WLAN 2x2 MU-MIMO Wave2 dual-band and Bluetooth 5 multiradio ready for integration into Linux platforms.

The M.2 12x16mm format, low power, versatile module enables a feature-rich client solution providing a nominal 866.7Mbps data rate. SPB228 fully supports concurrent or independent operation of WLAN and Bluetooth and has multiple PCIe, USB and SDIO standard high-speed interfaces to simplify integration into host systems. It comes with dual standard antenna connectors for flexible choice of antennas. The module is FCC, IC and CE certified.

About H&D Wireless:

H&D Wireless is a Swedish Internet of Things cloud and platform system provider. Its Griffin IoT cloud platform is an end-to-end system solution containing world-class wireless modules, cloud services with analytics and artificial intelligence and smartphone applications for smart homes and enterprises. Since 2016, the company offers Griffin Enterprise Positioning Service (GEPS ') as a cloud service for indoor positioning of physical things in business processes. H&D Wireless was founded in 2009 and is among Sweden's fastest growing and most decorated IoT companies, with more than 1,100,000 wireless products shipped to date for IoT, M2M solutions across the globe.On December 22nd, H&D Wireless was listed on Nasdaq First North. Website: http://www.hd-wireless.com.

About No Isolation:

No Isolation was founded in October 2015, Norway. The company tackles loneliness and involuntary social isolation by being a thought leader on issues related to the topic, as well as building tools for people living in vulnerable situations.

The first tool was AV1, a telepresence robot created to help children and young adults with long-term illness participate in their everyday life. AV1 was launched in August 2016 and is currently helping more than 400 children and young adults in Norway, Sweden, Denmark, the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, Germany, France, Switzerland and Belgium. The second solution is KOMP, an easy-to-use communication device developed with and for seniors and their families. KOMP is both an app and a physical device where networks (families/friends) can share photos, messages and video call.