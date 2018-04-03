

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - German stocks fell sharply on Tuesday, with rising trade tensions between the U.S. and China as well as a fresh sell-off in U.S. tech stocks weighing on markets.



German retail sales data also disappointed investors. German retail sales fell unexpectedly by 0.7 percent month-on-month in February, bigger than the 0.3 percent decrease seen in January, Destatis reported. This was the third consecutive decline in sales.



The benchmark DAX was down 152 points or 1.26 percent at 11,945 in early trade, with tech stocks falling heavily after reports that Apple is planning to use its own chips for its Mac devices. Infineon Technologies fell 2.6 percent and Dialog Semiconductor lost over 1 percent.



