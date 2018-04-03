DJ PJSC 'Magnit' Announces the Board of Directors Candidate Profiles

Dow Jones received a payment from EQS/DGAP to publish this press release.

MAGNIT PJSC (MGNT) PJSC 'Magnit' Announces the Board of Directors Candidate Profiles 03-Apr-2018 / 10:16 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. Press Release Krasnodar April 3, 2018 PJSC "Magnit" Announces the Board of Directors Candidate Profiles Krasnodar, Russia (April 3, 2018): Magnit PJSC, one of Russia's leading retailers (MOEX and LSE: MGNT), announces the Board of Directors candidate profiles. On April 19th, 2018 Magnit PJSC will hold an Extraordinary General Meeting (EGM) at which time a new Board of Directors will be chosen. In order that Magnit's shareholders can better make an informed decision, please find below detailed profiles of the twelve candidates for the Board. Candidates for the Magnit Board of Directors 1) Gregor Mowat 2) Timothy Demchenko 3) James Simmons 4) Oleg Zherebtsov 5) Evgeniy Kuznetsov 6) Alexey Makhnev 7) Paul Foley 8) Khachatur Pombukhchan 9) Alexander Prisyazhnyuk 10) Ilya Sattarov 11) Charles Ryan 12) Alexander Shevchuk Candidate: #01 Name: Gregor W. Mowat DOB: 20 April 1972 Status: Independent Candidate Nominated by: Sergey N. Galitskiy Education: 1994 / Durham University (Bachelor of English Literature and Language) 1998 / The Institute of Chartered Accountants of Scotland (Member of the Institute of Chartered Accountants of Scotland) Current Employment: 2016 - present / Co-founder and CFO, nooli group, including LOQBOX Savings Ltd and Credit Improver Ltd Previous Employment: 2014 - 2016 / Founder and Chairman of the British Chamber of Commerce in Kazakhstan 2014 - 2015 / Member of Board of Partners, KPMG in the CIS 2013 - 2015 / Managing Partner, KPMG in Kazakhstan and Central Asia 2011 - 2015 / Partner, CFO and member of the Executive Committee, KPMG in the CIS 2008 - 2010 / Partner, KPMG in Kazakhstan and Central Asia - 2006 - 2008 / Partner, KPMG in Korea - 2003 - 2006 / Associate Director, Financial Services Audit - Partner, Transaction Services, KPMG in Thailand - 2001 - 2003 / Relationship Manager, Multinational Division - Senior Manager, Corporate Marketing, HSBC Hong Kong - Board of Directors Experience: 2017 - present / Nordgold - Non-Executive Director and Chairman of the Audit Committee 2016 - present / nooli UK Ltd group - Member of Board of Directors of all companies 2014 - 2015 / British Chamber of Commerce in Kazakhstan - Chairman 2011 - 2016 / Member of the board of directors of more than 12 KPMG companies related to KPMG Russia and CIS in multiple countries Biography: Mr Mowat spent more than 20 years working in the audit and accounting profession, mainly with KPMG. With a principal focus on banking and financial services clients, he also covered other sectors including oil and gas and natural resources. In 2011, Mr Mowat was appointed CFO of KPMG in Russia and CIS, a role he held until 2016 and which required him to take responsibility for all the support functions in a multi-jurisdictional professional services firm with 4,000 staff. In 2013, in addition to his CFO responsibilities, Mr Mowat was appointed Managing Partner of KPMG in Kazakhstan, growing the business significantly in a challenging economic environment. After being part of the team that set up and implemented the corporate governance for KPMG in Russia and CIS, including being a founding member of the Board of Partners, in 2016, Mr Mowat joined his family in the UK where he co-founded LOQBOX, a FinTech that provides everyone with a completely free way to build a credit payment history and learn responsible financial management while they save. LOQBOX fixes financial exclusion for the large group of people globally who are locked out of the financial system either through no fault of their own or because they have made mistakes in the past. Candidate: #02 Name: Timothy Demchenko DOB: 13 September 1973 Status: Non-Independent Candidate Nominated by: LLC "VTB Infrastructure Investments" Education: 1999 / London Business School (Masters in Finance Degree) 2016 / Harvard Business School (Senior Executive Course) Current Employment: 2008 - present / VTB Capital plc - Global Head of Private Equity and Special Situations Board of Directors Experience: 2009 - 2014 / Lenta Ltd - Board Member and Chairman of the Board (2009-2010) 2010 - 2012 / St. Petersburg Airport Management - Board Member 2012 - 2013 / Luxoft - Board Member 2013 - 2015 / Brunswick Rail Limited - Board Member 2013 - 2016 / Russ Outdoor, LLC - Board Member Biography: Tim has over 20 years of private equity and corporate investment experience across multiple European markets and Russia. In 2008, Tim founded VTB Capital's Private Equity and Special Situations business. As the Head and Managing Director of the business Tim has developed investment strategy and built an international investment team based both in London and Moscow. The business has invested over US$2 billion of capital jointly with international co-investors, and achieved successful portfolio exits, including sales to strategic investors and IPO on the LSE and NYSE, with an average internal rate of return exceeding 40%. Tim has lead VTB Capital private equity's investment in the Russian hypermarket chain Lenta and served as the Chairman of the Board from the initial investment until 2010 and as a member of the Board until Lenta's IPO on the LSE in 2014. Prior to joining VTB Capital, Tim was responsible for the launch of Deutsche Bank's Private Equity business in Russia and CIS. Previously Mr. Demchenko worked for global multinational corporations (IBM and Siemens) as a senior executive based in London where he managed multiple large scale corporate investment projects. Prior to that, Tim served as an investment officer at TD Capital private equity based in London and focused on investments in the TMT sector across Europe and the US. Candidate #3 Name: James P. Simmons DOB: 7 April 1978 Status: Independent Candidate Nominated by: LLC "VTB Infrastructure Investments" Education: 2007 / Harvard Business School (MBA, Baker Scholar) 2000 / Princeton University (BSE, Computer Science, magna cum laude) Current Employment: 2014 - present / Mazovia Capital - Partner Previous Employment: 2012 - 2013 / Summa Group - Chief Investment Officer 2007 - 2011 / TPG Capital - Russia & CIS co-Head Board of Directors Experience: 2016 - present / Digital Care Holdings - Chairman of the Board 2016 - present / NXT Ventures - Board Member 2015 - present / ClearCheck Global Holdings - Board Member 2015 - present / Mazovia Capital - Board Member 2014 - present / White Star 2 - Board Member Biography: Mr. Simmons began his career at Goldman Sachs in New York, working in the Investment Banking Division. In 2002, Mr. Simmons joined TPG Capital, a leading global private equity fund, in London. He participated in investments throughout Western Europe in the retail, telecom and industrial sectors. In 2007, Mr. Simmons moved to Moscow where he eventually became the co-head of TPG's Russia & CIS business. During his tenure, TPG invested in the financial services, retail and real estate sectors. From 2011-2013, Mr. Simmons served as Chief Investment Officer of Summa Group, a diversified private holding company with significant investments in port logistics, engineering, construction, telecommunications, and the oil and gas sector. In 2014, Mr. Simmons became a co-founding partner at Mazovia Capital, an investment firm focused on corporate and real estate private equity opportunities in Eastern Europe. Candidate #4 Name: Oleg V. Zherebtsov DOB: 21 May 1968 Status: Independent Candidate Nominated by: The Genesis Emerging Markets Investment Company The Genesis Group Trust for Employee Benefit Plans The Russian Prosperity Fund Prosperity Russia Domestic Fund Limited Prosperity Capital Management SICAV Education: 2008 / Babson College (Doctor of Humanities) Current Employment: 2010 - present / Grotex LLC - Chief Executive Officer Previous Employment:

(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones Newswires

April 03, 2018 04:17 ET (08:17 GMT)

DJ PJSC 'Magnit' Announces the Board of Directors -2-

1994-2003 / Lenta - Founder, CEO Board of Directors Experience: 2004 - present / European University of St. Petersburg - Member of the Board of Regents 1994-2009 / Lenta - Chairman of the Board of Directors Biography: Mr. Oleg Zherebtsov founded Lenta LLC in 1993. Mr. Zherebtsov served as General Director of Lenta from 1994 to 2003. Mr. Zherebtsov served as Chairman and Director of Lenta LLC until October 2009. He has been a Member of the Russian Government's Council for Competition and Entrepreneurialship since 2004. In 2005, he founded a chain of stores called Norma and sold his assets in the company in 2011. In 2010, Mr. Zherebtsov founded Solopharm, focused on production of high-tech innovative pharmaceutical products, the plant started operations in 2014. Mr. Zherebtsov enjoys sailing and runs his own team. In 2008 he took part in the round-the-world regatta Volvo Ocean Race. He is the 2011 World Champion in the 12-meter class. Candidate: #05 Name: Evgeny V. Kuznetsov DOB: 26 August 1969 Status: Independent Candidate Nominated by: The Genesis Emerging Markets Investment Company The Genesis Group Trust for Employee Benefit Plans The Russian Prosperity Fund Prosperity Russia Domestic Fund Limited Prosperity Capital Management SICAV Education: 1991 / Barnaul Pedagogical Institute (Foreign Languages) 1996 / University of Oregon (MBA - Finance) Current Employment: N/A Previous Employment: 1996 - 2016 / Genesis Investment Management LLP - Partner, Portfolio Manager Board of Directors Experience: N/A Biography: Mr. Evgeny Kuznetsov served as a Partner and Portfolio Manager at Genesis Investment Management, LLP. Mr. Kuznetsov joined Genesis in 1996 as an investment analyst and over the following twenty years conducted research and made portfolio investments in various Emerging Markets, such as Russia, China, Turkey, Eastern Europe, South East Asia and Latin America. Prior to this, he trained as an investment analyst at Stewart Ivory. Mr. Kuznetsov studied International Finance at the University of Oregon, where he earned an M.B.A. Candidate: #06 Name: Alexey P. Makhnev DOB: 24 May 1976 Status: Non-Independent Candidate Nominated by: LLC "VTB Infrastructure Investments" Education: 1998 / St. Petersburg State University of Economics and Finance (Economics) 2001 / St. Petersburg State University of Economics and Finance (Ph.D Economics) Current Employment: 2018 - Present / VTB Capital, Vice Chairman 2013 - Present / VTB Bank, Senior Vice President, Advisor to the First Deputy Chairman Past Employment: 2009 - 2017 / VTB Capital, Investment Banking, Managing Director, Global Head of Consumer, Retail and Real Estate 2007 - 2009 / Morgan Stanley, Executive Director, Head of Consumer and Retail, Russia and CIS Investment Banking 2003 - 2007 / UFG - Deutsche Bank, Vice-President, Investment Banking Board of Directors Experience: 2017 - present / Mvideo - Independent Board Member 2015 - present / LSR - Independent Board Member 2009 - 2015 / Magnit - Independent Board Member Biography: Mr. Makhnev has almost two decades of expertise and experience with the Russian consumer and retail sector. In 2006, Mr. Makhnev was a lead member of the investment banking team that took Magnit public. For six years Mr. Makhnev served on Magnit's Board of Directors and worked closely with Sergey Galitsky (Founder and former CEO). Over the past 15 years, Mr. Makhnev has worked on a large number of consumer and retail transactions in Russia and the CIS. Almost all Russian listed companies are among Mr. Makhnev's clients including but not limited to Magnit, Lenta, Okey, Dixy, Mvideo, LSR, Etalon, PIK, Rusagro, and MD Medical. Currently, Mr. Makhnev also serves as an Independent Board Member at two Russian consumer focused companies - Mvideo and LSR. Candidate: #07 Name: Paul M. Foley DOB: 24 July 1958 Status: Independent Candidate Nominated by: Sergey N. Galitskiy Current Employment: 2012 - present / Foley Retail Consulting - Founder, Managing Partner Previous Employment: 1999 - 2009 / Aldi Süd (UK & Ireland) - Chief Executive Officer Board of Directors Experience: 2017 - present / AHT Cooling Systems GmbH (Owned by Bridgepoint P.E.) - Supervisory Board Member (Independent) 2016 - present / Voli Trade D.O.O. (Supermarkets) - Independent Board Member of Voli Montenegro on behalf of major investor EBRD 2014 - present / BelWillesden/GIPPO Hypermarkets Belarus - Advisor to the Board and representative of the main shareholder Oleg Baranovsky 2014 - 2017 / INVERTO AG Consulting Germany (Business sold to BCG) - Advisor to the Board 2012 - 2014 / ICELAND Foods (Supermarkets) - Part Time Executive Director 2012 - 2013 / EKO Holdings S.A. Poland (Supermarkets Owned by Advent Int. P.E.) - Non-Executive Director Biography: Paul Foley is the Founder and Managing Partner of Foley Retail Consulting GmbH in Europe. Paul is currently serving on the board at GIPPO Hypermarkets in Belarus, VOLI in Montenegro and AHT Cooling Systems in Austria. Paul has previous experience at board level with Iceland Foods UK, overseeing international expansion from 2012 to 2014 and at EKO Holdings Poland, a 300-store retail business. The main bulk of his career was 23 years at Aldi Süd, a privately held, German-headquartered global retailer, with operations in 10 countries covering Europe, US and Australia ending in 2012. During his tenure, Paul served on Aldi Süd international management board. He was the CEO for the UK and Republic of Ireland from 1999-2009 as well as identifying and implementing new business opportunities, including entry into new geographies (including Australia). Paul started his career with Bejam Frozen Foods in 1974 and has over 40 years of experience in retail. He is fluent in English, German and Bulgarian. Candidate: #08 Name: Khachatur E. Pombukhchan DOB: 16 March 1974 Status: Non-Independent Candidate Nominated by: Sergey N. Galitskiy Education: 1996 / Kuban State University (Applied Mathematics) 2000 / All-Russia Distance Institute of Finance and Economics (Economics) Current Employment: 2018 - Present / Magnit PJSC - Chief Executive Officer Previous Employment: 2008 - 2018 / Magnit PJSC - Chief Financial Officer 2008 - 2018 / Tander JSC (a Magnit wholly-owned subsidiary) - Financial Director 2008 - 2012 / Magnit Finance (a Magnit wholly-owned subsidiary) - General Director 2005 - 2008 / Magnit PJSC - Head of Investor Relations & Head of Marketing 2003 - 2005 / MTS Telecommunications - Head of Macro Southern Region for in-house sales 1999 - 2003 / Kuban Telecommunications Company - Head of Commercial Sales for GSM Board of Directors Experience: 2010-2018 / Magnit PJSC - Chairman of the Board of Directors 2008-2010 / Magnit PJSC - Member of the Board of Directors Biography: Mr. Pombukhchan is a native of Krasnodar, Russia where he graduated in 1996 with a degree in Applied Mathematics at Kuban State University and in 2000 earned a higher education in Economics. Mr. Pombukhchan has over 15 years of experience at two of Russia's leading consumer companies - MTS Telecommunications and Magnit. For the past 10 years, Mr. Pombukhchan has been the Chief Financial Officer at Magnit where he worked very closely with Magnit's Founder and former CEO, Sergey Galitskiy. Under Mr. Pombukhchan's financial leadership Magnit transformed from a strong regional challenger into one of the most profitable and valuable FMCG retail companies in all of Europe. During the past few years, Mr. Pombukhchan has assumed additional responsibilities beyond the traditional mandate of a CFO and has been

(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones Newswires

April 03, 2018 04:17 ET (08:17 GMT)

DJ PJSC 'Magnit' Announces the Board of Directors -3-

responsible for success in a number of new areas for Magnit; including the implementation of a refurbishment program for the neighborhood Convenience format, a complete repositioning of the Magnit Family brand working with outside consultants, the launch of a new Pharmacy format and its current integration into the Cosmetics format, and a beta test for a new Big Data and loyalty program in two Federal Regions with more than 300,000 customers participating. Mr. Pombukhchan was appointed CEO of Magnit in February 2018 and is very much looking forward to the challenge and opportunity to work with all stakeholders to rebuild Magnit into the strongest and most valuable publicly-traded Russian retail company. Candidate #09 Name: Alexander M. Prisyazhnyuk DOB: 23 May 1972 Status: Independent Candidate Nominated by: The Genesis Emerging Markets Investment Company The Genesis Group Trust for Employee Benefit Plans The Russian Prosperity Fund Prosperity Russia Domestic Fund Limited Prosperity Capital Management SICAV Education: 1995 / Kuban State University (Engineering Physicist) Current Employment: N/A Previous Employment: 2008 - 2009 / Tander JSC - Director of Strategic Development 2003 - 2008 / Magnit OJSC / Tander OJSC - Chief Financial Officer 2005 - 2008 / Magnit Finance LLC - General Director 1999-2008 / Tander CJSC - CFO 1997-1999 / Tander CJSC - Head of Sales, Director of Stavropol Branch Board of Directors Experience: 2016 - present / LSR Group PJSC - Independent Board Member 2012 - 2017 / M.video PJSC - Independent Board Member, Chairman of the Audit Committee 2010 - 2016 / Dixy PJSC - Independent Board Member, Chairman of the Audit Committee, Chairman of the Compensation and Nominating Committee 2004 - 2008 / Magnit OJSC / Tander JSC - Board Member Biography: Alexander Prisyazhnuk held various positions at Tander and Magnit from 1997 to 2009. These included CFO at Tander and Magnit, General Director of Magnit Finance, and Director of Strategic Development at Tander. He was also a Director at Magnit, Tander and Magnit Nizhny Novgorod and Director at Dixy and M.video. Today, he serves as an Independent Director of LSR Group's Board of Directors. Candidate #10 Name: Ilya K. Sattarov DOB: 13 July 1976 Status: Non-Independent Candidate Nominated by: Sergey N. Galitskiy Education: 1998 / Kuban State University, Department of Finance & Credit (Economics Degree) 2015 / Institute of Modern Technology and Economics, Krasnodar. Corporate Strategy MBA course Current Employment: 2018 - present / Magnit PJSC - First Deputy CEO Previous Employment: 2017 - 2018 / Magnit PJSC - Deputy CEO (Sales, Human Resources, Network Development) 2016 - 2017 / Magnit PJSC - Deputy CEO (Sales, Human Resources) 2015 - 2016 / Magnit PJSC - Deputy CEO (Logistics, Human Resources) 2011 - 2015 / Magnit PJSC - Deputy CEO (Logistics) 2011 - 2011 / Magnit PJSC - Director of Transport 2010 - 2011 / Magnit PJSC - Director of M&A 2007 - 2010 / Banque Societe Generale Vostok - Director of the Southern Region 2005 - 2007 / Alfa-Bank - Corporate Business Director 2002 - 2003 / Kuban Energo - Head of Energy Trading Department 2000 - 2002 / Alfa-Bank - Head of Corporate Customer Service Department Biography: Mr. Sattarov is a native of the Krasnodar Region. He graduated from Kuban State University in 1998 with a degree in Finance & Credit. Mr. Sattarov's early career was in the banking sector where he was instrumental in building both the retail and commercial businesses for several local banks. In 2007, Mr. Sattarov joined Banque Societe Generale Vostok where he was named the Director of the Southern Region. During his four years at "Banque Societe Generale Vostock," Mr. Sattarov was responsible for successfully developing new branches in Krasnodar, Sochi, Stavropol, Rostov-on-Don, and Volgograd. In 2010, Mr. Sattarov was recruited by Sergey Galitskiy to join the senior management team at Magnit. During his 8 years at Magnit, Mr. Sattarov has held a number of senior executive roles with responsibilities including Logistics, Human Resources, Sales, and Network Development. Mr. Sattarov worked closely with Sergey Galitskiy to build Magnit logistics platforms into one of the strongest in Russia today. Mr. Sattarov was instrumental in fully integrating Magnit's logistics to cover transportation, warehousing, and customs clearance. Over the past two years, Mr. Sattarov has assumed even more management responsibility and has worked closely with Mr. Galitskiy and Mr. Pombukhchan in growing Magnit into one of the largest and most profitable FMCG retailers in Europe. Mr. Sattarov looks forward to the challenges and opportunities facing Magnit today and is confident that Magnit has a very bright future ahead of it. Candidate #11 Name: Charles E. Ryan DOB: 11 May 1967 Status: Independent Candidate Nominated by: Sergey N. Galitskiy Education: 1989 / Harvard University (AB degree, Faculty of Arts & Sciences with a field of concentration in Government) Current Jobs: 2008 - Present / UFG Asset Management (Chairman) Board of Directors Experience: 2016 - present / Acumatica - Member of Board of Directors 2016 - present / Fasten - Member of Board of Directors 2014 - present / Jensen Management I Limited - Member of Board of Directors 2016 - 2017 / Brunswick Rail Limited - Member of Board of Directors 2013 - 2017 / Limitless Mobile Holdings LLC - Member of Board of Directors 2013 - present / Liberty Energy Trust - Co-Founder & Member of Board of Directors 2012 - present / Reputation Partners Ltd - Member of Board of Directors 2012 - present / Harvard Global Advisory Council - Member of Advisory Panel 2012 - present / Rycote Advisory Panel - Member of Advisory Panel 2012 - present / Preferred Proppants Holding LLC - Member of the Board of Directors 2012 - 2014 / Freemonee - Member of the Board of Directors 2011 - present / Yandex N.V.- Member of Board of Directors, Chairman of the Audit Committee 2011 - present / World Affairs Council - Member of Board of Directors 2010 - present / UFG Advisors Limited - Chairman of the Board of Directors 2009 - present / Trans-Siberian Gold plc - Member of Board of Directors 2008 - present / Capital Group International - Member of Advisory Panel 2008 - 2015 / Sovkomflot PJSC - Member of Board of Directors, Professional Director and Independent Expert, Chairman of the Audit Committee 2008 - present / The US Russia Foundation (holding The U.S. Russia Investment Fund ("TUSRIF") as a subsidiary) - Member of Board of Directors 2007 - 2015 / ANO "Moscow School of Political Research" - Co-Chairman of Board of Directors 2006 - present / US-Russia Business Council - Member of the Board of Advisors 2005 - present / PGI Plc - Member of the Board of Directors Biography: Charles Ryan's distinguished financial career combines top level expertise and deep knowledge of both Russian and international markets. Mr. Ryan began his professional career in 1989 with CS First Boston, where he was a Financial Analyst. From 1991 to 1994, Mr. Ryan was an Associate and Principal Banker with the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development in London, where he played a crucial role in the city of St. Petersburg's privatization program for industry and real estate. In 1994, Mr. Ryan co-founded the United Financial Group, an independent investment bank in Moscow. United Financial Group was a founding member of such key market institutions as RTS (now part of the Moscow Exchange) and Investor Protection Association. UFG Asset Management was founded as part of the United Financial Group in 1996. In 2005, when Deutsche Bank acquired 100% of UFG's investment banking business, Charles Ryan was appointed as the Chief Country Officer and CEO of the Deutsche Bank Group in Russia. He stepped down as the CEO of Deutsche Bank in Russia in September 2008 and in October 2008 became the Chairman of UFG Asset Management. In addition to his role as the Chairman, Mr. Ryan is also responsible for the overall management of UFG's private equity business. Candidate #12 Name: Alexander V. Shevchuk DOB: 03 June 1983 Status: Independent Candidate Nominated by: The Genesis Emerging Markets Investment Company

(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones Newswires

April 03, 2018 04:17 ET (08:17 GMT)

The Genesis Group Trust for Employee Benefit Plans The Russian Prosperity Fund Prosperity Russia Domestic Fund Limited Prosperity Capital Management SICAV Education: 2005 / Financial Academy under the Government of the Russian Federation, Faculty of Finance and Credit (Economics) Current Employment: 2014 - present / Executive Director at Association of Institutional Investors (API) Board of Directors Experience: 2015 - present / OGK-2 - Independent Non-executive Director 2015 - present / IDGC of Center (Group of companies controlled by Rosseti) - Independent Non-executive Director 2016 - present / IDGC of Urals (Group of companies controlled by Rosseti) - Independent Non-executive Director 2017 - present / IDGC of North-West (Group of companies controlled by Rosseti) - Independent Non-executive Director 2012 - 2016 / Mostotrest - Independent Non-executive Director 2017 / TGK-1 - Independent Non-executive Director 2013 - 2014 / UAZ - Independent Non-executive Director 2010 - 2011 / Centertelecom - Independent Non-executive Director 2006 - 2011 / Far East telecom - Independent Non-executive Director 2010 - 2011 / South telecom - Independent Non-executive Director 2010 - 2011 / Sibirtelecom - Independent Non-executive Director Audit Commissions Experience: 2014 - present / Rostelecom 2013 - present / Rosnano Biography: Mr. Alexander Shevchuk is an Executive Director at the Association of Professional Investors (API), leading Russian association of institutional investors uniting 30 large and most active institutional companies with the aggregate size of portfolio investments under management in Russia of over $29 bn. Alexander started his career in 2002 as an analyst of the group of non-executive directors in the Russian companies. He has vast experience in corporate governance including 13-year experience as a Board member in 18 companies and several audit commissions. Alexander represents portfolio investors in the largest reorganizations and reforms of Russian companies, in government relations and dispute settlement in corporate governance improvement processes. For further information, please contact: Timothy Post Head of Investor Relations Email: post@magnit.ru Office: +7-861-277-4554 x 17600 Dina Svishcheva Deputy Director, Investor Relations Email: Chistyak@magnit.ru Office: +7-861-277-4554 x 15101 Media Inquiries Media Relations Department press@magnit.ru Company description: Public Joint Stock Company "Magnit" is one of Russia's leading retailers. Founded in 1994, the company is headquartered in the southern Russian city of Krasnodar. As of December 31, 2017, Magnit operated 37 distribution centers and 16,350 stores (12,125 convenience, 243 hypermarkets, 208 Magnit Family stores and 3,774 drogerie stores) in 2,709 cities and towns throughout 7 federal regions of the Russian Federation. In accordance with the audited IFRS results for 2017, Magnit had revenues of RUB 1,143 billion and an EBITDA of RUB 92 billion. Magnit's local shares are traded on the Moscow Exchange (MOEX: MGNT) and its GDRs on the London Stock Exchange (LSE: MGNT) and it has a credit rating from Standard & Poor's of BB. Measured by market capitalization, Magnit is one of the largest retailers in Europe. ISIN: US55953Q2021 Category Code: MSCU TIDM: MGNT LEI Code: 2534009KKPTVL99W2Y12 OAM Categories: 3.1. Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State Sequence No.: 5358 End of Announcement EQS News Service 670851 03-Apr-2018

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

April 03, 2018 04:17 ET (08:17 GMT)