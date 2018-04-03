Atlantis Japan Growth Fund Ltd - Investment Manager Change of Name

ATLANTIS JAPAN GROWTH FUND LIMITED
(A closed-ended investment company incorporated in Guernsey with registration number 30709)
LEI: 54930041W0LDG00PGL69
Change of Name of Investment Manager and Website
3 APRIL 2018
The Board has been informed by the Company's Investment Manager, that Tiburon Partners LLP (the "Investment Manager"), has changed its name to Quaero Capital LLP and its website to www.quaerocapital.uk with effect from today.
The Company's website will continue as a microsite on the Investment Manager's website www.quaerocapital.uk
Enquiries:
|Richard Gittus
|Quaero Capital LLP
|T: +44 (0) 20 7747 5778
|Sue Inglis
|Cantor Fitzgerald Europe
|T: +44 (0) 20 7894 8016
|Tony Sharpe
|Northern Trust International Fund Administration Services (Guernsey) Limited
|T: +44 (0) 1481 745 736