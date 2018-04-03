BlackRock World Mining Trust Plc - Total Voting Rights

BlackRock World Mining Trust plc ("the Company')

LEI - LNFFPBEUZJBOSR6PW155



Voting Rights and Capital (Article 15 Transparency Directive, DTR 5.6)



In conformity with the FCA's Disclosure and Transparency Rules (the "Rules') provision 5.6.1, the Company would like to notify the market that as at 31 March 2018 its issued share capital consisted of 176,455,242 Ordinary Shares of 5 pence each (excluding shares held in treasury), carrying one vote per share. As at 31 March 2018, the Company held 16,556,600 Ordinary Shares in treasury.



Shareholders should use as the denominator 176,455,242 for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in the Company, under the Rules.



Contact:

Caroline Driscoll

Company Secretary

BlackRock Investment Management (UK) Limited



Date:

3 April 2018

