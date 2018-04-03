

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - French stocks tumbled on Tuesday, with rising trade tensions between the U.S. and China as well as a fresh sell-off in U.S. tech stocks weighing on markets.



The benchmark CAC 40 was down 37 points or 0.70 percent at 5,131 in early trade, with selling seen across the board.



Automakers Peugeot and Renault were down 1-2 percent.



Air France slumped 4.3 percent as its workers go on strike over pay dispute.



Casino Group dropped 1.7 percent. The company is in partnership talks with Auchan Retail to build a global strategic partnership for their food and non-food purchases.



Food services group Sodexo lost 6 percent after Goldman Sachs lowered its rating on the stock.



Sanofi shares fell over 1 percent. The French healthcare group and Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. have announced that the European Medicines Agency has accepted for review an application for Dupixent as an add-on maintenance treatment in certain adults and adolescents with inadequately controlled moderate-to-severe asthma.



