HH Global Supports the UN Sustainability Goals with Global Targets

LONDON, April 3,2018 /PRNewswire/ --HH Global, the world's fastest-growing and most innovative marketing execution partner, today announced its global sustainability targets for the 2019 fiscal year. The targets are a cornerstone of "Innovation with Purpose" - a triad approach that includes a commitment to the support of UN Global Goals for Sustainable Development, to develop innovative solutions, and a pledge to foster the involvement of employees, clients, and suppliers.

HH Global has committed to help their clients reduce the environmental impact of marketing execution programs by a total of:

32,000 trees - enough to occupy 40 acres

100 million litres of water - enough to fill 40 Olympic-size swimming pools

9,000 tonnes of CO2- equivalent to the removal of 2,000 average cars from the road

8,000 MWh of energy - equivalent to the energy to power 900 homes for a year

For HH Global, the establishment of the sustainability targets aligns with industry best practices, and along with ISO 14001 accreditation, provides assurance that concerted efforts to measure and improve environmental impact are in place internally, and fostered throughout the supply chain.

HH Global is the marketing execution partner of choice for brands that seek to maximize both economic and environmental savings. Clients are assured by contractually agreed upon standards and achieve visibility through an Environmental Impact reporting dashboard. A continual innovation process is in place to identify initiatives and ways to save from alternatives including reduced paper weight and increased recycled content, to making use of advanced digital technologies.

"We are pleased to be able to make a public statement that outlines our goals," stated HH Global's Global CEO Robert MacMillan. "Our commitment to sustainability continues to be a market-differentiator that resonates with our clients. Global brands are keen to work with us as a marketing execution company with an aligned commitment to a positive environmental impact, and to serve in partnership with their operations as a sustainable business."

Kevin Dunckley, HH Global's Chief Digital and Innovation officer, supports this agenda. "The recent sustainability awards from across the globe are assurances that we are taking the lead on behalf of the supply chain. We look forward to good things to come."

HH Global will continue to advance an environmentally-sound program in support of its clients through the development of partnerships with key environmental non-governmental organizations.

More information is available at http://www.hhglobal.com/about/news.

About HH Global

HH Global Ltd., founded in 1991, is a leading, independent marketing execution partner to prominent brands in over 40 countries. The company offers innovative and tailored solutions for the outsourced procurement of all types of printed marketing materials, packaging, and creative production services, that drive down cost, speed time to market, improve quality, and increase sustainability. Every HH Global solution utilizes HHub, a best-in-class marketing execution application, an expansive list of suppliers, proprietary processes, and the deep expertise of over 900 employees. The company also operates HH Labs, the center of its innovation program, that brings fresh, new ideas to clients. With more than $500M in spend under management, HH Global maintains a razor-sharp focus on cost and quality, combined with an industry-leading sustainability program, offering improvements that provide both fiscal and environmental value. For more information, visit www.hhglobal.com.

