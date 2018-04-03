Hispack Showcases the Innovation and Technology of the Spanish Packaging Industry

BARCELONA, Spain, April 3, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

From May 8 to 11, Hispack, the largest packaging industry trade fair in Spain, and one of the top three European events of the speciality, will bring together in Fira de Barcelona more than 750 exhibitors from 24 countries who will present the latest innovations in packaging, process, and logistics. Hispack attracts more than 35,000 visitors, 10% of which international, and will exhibit the strength, quality, and innovation of Spanish machinery, technology, and materials for the production of packaging.

(Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/659712/Hispack_2018_Logo.jpg )

(Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/659718/Fira_Barcelona_Logo.jpg )

(Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/659713/Foto_Hispack.jpg )

Together with Latin America and the Mediterranean area, Europe is Hispack's main focus area regarding international visitors interested in contacting manufacturers and distributors of all kinds of packaging machinery and materials. Over 3,000 attendees from European countries are expected this year, mainly from Portugal, France, Italy, Germany, United Kingdom, and Belgium.

The 2018 edition of Hispack will directly invite over 70 buyers from 12 countries (Australia, Chile, Colombia, Ivory Coast, Costa Rica, India, Mexico, Netherlands, Peru, South Africa, Tunisia, and Turkey) with specific investment projects to take part in business meetings with exhibitors. In addition, 400 international professionals will also attend the event through business delegations from Algeria, Chile, Morocco, Peru, Tunisia, Mexico, and Cuba, as well as reverse commercial missions from Argentina, Iran, India, Indonesia, and Thailand.



Hispack's commercial offer encompasses the entire life cycle of packaging, from its design to its recycling, as well as the interconnection with other productive processes and the supply chain. The machinery and accessories needed for the manufacturing of packages and packaging, the equipment needed for processing and bottling, and coding and marking, will represent more than half of the fair's exhibitors. Raw material companies and materials represent 30% of the stands. Likewise, the areas dedicated to logistics, automation, and Premium packaging will also experience significant growth.



Sustainability, the improvement of the usage experience of packages, automation towards the 4.0 industry, and packaging logistics will be the major topics of this edition with over 70 conferences planned in the area known as Hispack Challenges.

Hispack will be jointly held with the FoodTech Barcelona, food technologies fair, in Fira de Barcelona's Gran Via venue.

http://www.hispack.com