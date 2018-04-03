Industrial Lubricants Market Worth $68.41 Billion by 2024 | CAGR 4.3%: Grand View Research, Inc.

SAN FRANCISCO, April 3, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

The globalindustrial lubricants marketsize is expected to reach USD 68.41 billion by 2024, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc., registering a revenue-based CAGR of 4.3% during the forecast period. Flourishing manufacturing landscape in Asia is likely to be a key growth-driving factor for the industry in future. Additionally, high demand for lubricants has also resulted in a shift in global production landscape to the eastern hemisphere, with China and India emerging as major hubs.

The global industry is characterized by stringent regulations in Europe and North America, where ecolabel norms and environmental standards have prompted companies to develop bio-based feedstock for production and assess emissions associated with the lifecycle of lubricants.

Moreover, the industry has been witnessing increasing demand for process oils, industrial engine oils, and general oils across metalworking, energy, and chemicals manufacturing sectors, which indicates a positive outlook over the coming years, particularly in Eastern European and Asian markets.

North America and Europe are mature markets for lubricants, with demand arising from new avenues of the manufacturing sector, such as industrial automation and robotics. These regions together accounted for nearly 40.0% of the overall industrial lubricants consumption in 2016. Major corporations such as Total, Castrol, and Chevron have their origins in these regions and are key entities in terms of innovative disruptions in the industry.

Further Key Findings From the Report Suggest:

The global industrial lubricants market size was estimated at over 15 million tons in 2016 and is projected to expand at a CAGR of 3.0% from 2016 to 2024

Asia Pacific was the leading consumer and accounted for nearly 50.0% of the overall volume in 2016. China generated the largest demand in the region, followed by Southeast Asian countries and India

In terms of revenue, the metalworking fluids segment was valued at USD 7.2 billion in 2016. Resurgence of the metal foundry sector in America and Europe has provided much relief to the product segment in the recent past, with its growth highly dependent on trends across Asia Pacific

in 2016. Resurgence of the metal foundry sector in America and has provided much relief to the product segment in the recent past, with its growth highly dependent on trends across Energy is a major application sector for the industry, and accounted for nearly 20.0% of the overall demand in 2016. The sector is driven by growth of renewable power generation sectors in western markets and demand, and consequent generation, of conventional energy in Asia

Key companies operating in the global industrial lubricants market include Lubrizol, Fuchs Group, Amsoil Inc., Bel Ray Co., Kluber Lubrication, Total S.A., Valvoline International, Clariant, Quaker Chemical Corp., Royal Dutch Shell plc, Castrol, Lucas Oil, and Philipps 66

Grand View Research has segmented the global industrial lubricants market on the basis of product, application, and region:

Industrial Lubricants Product Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; Revenue, USD Million, 2014 - 2024) Process Oils General Industrial Oils Metalworking Fluids Industrial Engine Oils Others

Industrial Lubricants Application Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; Revenue, USD Million, 2014 - 2024) Metalworking Metal Forming Aluminum Copper Others Metal Cutting Aluminum Copper Others Metal Joining Fastening Others Electronics Industrial Heat Engines Others Textiles Textile Weaving Non-woven Textiles Textile Finishing Composites Others Energy Transformer Oil Pipelines Liquefied Natural Gas Ocean Energy Others Chemicals Manufacturing Industrial Gases Fertilizers Polymers Others Food Processing Beverages Frozen Food Canned Food Processed Potatoes Bakery Cocoa & Chocolate Others Hydraulic Compressors Bearings Others Other Industrial Applications

Industrial Lubricants Regional Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; Revenue, USD Million, 2014 - 2024) North America U.S. Canada Mexico Europe Germany U.K. France Asia Pacific China India Japan Southeast Asia Central & South America Brazil Middle East & Africa Saudi Arabia UAE



