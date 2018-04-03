

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - The UK manufacturing sector maintained a steady growth in March, survey results from IHS Markit showed Tuesday.



The IHS Markit/Chartered Institute of Procurement & Supply manufacturing Purchasing Managers' Index rose slightly to 55.1 in March from 55.0 in February. The score was forecast to fall to 54.7.



Compared to official data, the performance through quarter one is consistent with only a 0.4-0.5 percent gain in production volumes, a considerable slide from the fourth quarter's 1.3 percent increase, Rob Dobson, director at IHS Markit, said.



Output growth picked up, although this was offset by slower increases in both new orders and employment, data showed.



On the price front, rates of inflation in input costs and output charges remained elevated despite easing slightly since February.



