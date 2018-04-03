Vilnius, Lithuania, 2018-04-03 11:13 CEST (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The results of the primary placement auction of additional contributions of the Lithuanian Government securities that took place at the public company Nasdaq Vilnius on April 03, 2018:
ISIN code LT0000670028 -------------------------------------------------------- A competitive orderbook LTGCB07024B -------------------------------------------------------- A non-competitive orderbook LTGNB07024B -------------------------------------------------------- Payment date 2018-04-05 -------------------------------------------------------- Redemption date 2024-08-23 -------------------------------------------------------- Currency of issue EUR -------------------------------------------------------- Nominal value 100 -------------------------------------------------------- Coupon rate, % 0,7 -------------------------------------------------------- Minimum offered yield, % 0,690 -------------------------------------------------------- Weighted average accepted yield, % 0,736 -------------------------------------------------------- Maximum accepted yield, % 0,770 -------------------------------------------------------- Total volume of competitive bids, EUR 36 800 000 -------------------------------------------------------- Total volume of non-competitive bids, EUR 3 000 000 -------------------------------------------------------- Distributed by par value, EUR 25 000 000,00 -------------------------------------------------------- Turnover, EUR 25 051 777,85 --------------------------------------------------------
The paid up securities will be admitted to the regulated market - Nasdaq Vilnius AB Debt securities list as of payment date.
Nasdaq Baltic Transaction Services +370 5 253 14 54 www.nasdaqbaltic.com
Nasdaq Baltic is a common name for exchanges, regulated markets, alternative markets First North operated by Nasdaq companies in the Baltic states, i.e. Nasdaq Tallinn AS, Nasdaq Riga AS and AB Nasdaq Vilnius.
ISIN code LT0000670028 -------------------------------------------------------- A competitive orderbook LTGCB07024B -------------------------------------------------------- A non-competitive orderbook LTGNB07024B -------------------------------------------------------- Payment date 2018-04-05 -------------------------------------------------------- Redemption date 2024-08-23 -------------------------------------------------------- Currency of issue EUR -------------------------------------------------------- Nominal value 100 -------------------------------------------------------- Coupon rate, % 0,7 -------------------------------------------------------- Minimum offered yield, % 0,690 -------------------------------------------------------- Weighted average accepted yield, % 0,736 -------------------------------------------------------- Maximum accepted yield, % 0,770 -------------------------------------------------------- Total volume of competitive bids, EUR 36 800 000 -------------------------------------------------------- Total volume of non-competitive bids, EUR 3 000 000 -------------------------------------------------------- Distributed by par value, EUR 25 000 000,00 -------------------------------------------------------- Turnover, EUR 25 051 777,85 --------------------------------------------------------
The paid up securities will be admitted to the regulated market - Nasdaq Vilnius AB Debt securities list as of payment date.
Nasdaq Baltic Transaction Services +370 5 253 14 54 www.nasdaqbaltic.com
Nasdaq Baltic is a common name for exchanges, regulated markets, alternative markets First North operated by Nasdaq companies in the Baltic states, i.e. Nasdaq Tallinn AS, Nasdaq Riga AS and AB Nasdaq Vilnius.