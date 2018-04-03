

- BERENBERG CUTS CARNIVAL PLC PRICE TARGET TO 5050 (5300) PENCE - 'HOLD' - CITIGROUP LEAVES ROTORK AT 'BUY' - TARGET 325 PENCE - CREDIT SUISSE CUTS MEGGITT PRICE TARGET TO 365 (390) PENCE - 'UNDERPERFORM' - FTSE-INDIKATION -0.73% TO 7005 (CLOSE: 7056.61) POINTS BY IG - GOLDMAN CUTS MEGGITT PRICE TARGET TO 487 (508) PENCE - 'NEUTRAL' - GOLDMAN RAISES CMC MARKETS PRICE TARGET TO 170 (165) PENCE - 'NEUTRAL' - JPMORGAN CUTS RPC GROUP PRICE TARGET TO 1110 (1250) PENCE - 'OVERWEIGHT'



