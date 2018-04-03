Anglo American suspended its Minas-Rio iron ore operation in Brazil after two pipeline leaks in last month caused concern about other areas of potential weakness. The mining giant, which stopped work at what some analysts call the "white elephant" mine last Thursday after order from Brazil's environmental regulator, will take around 90 days to conduct a full inspection of the pipeline that carries iron ore, in slurry form, from the mine to the export terminal. Anglo said the second "minor" leak ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...