

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - U.K. shares opened lower on Tuesday as traders returned to their desks after a long Easter holiday weekend.



Investors remained on edge after China imposed tariffs on 128 imported goods originating in the U.S. and U.S. President Donald Trump attacked Amazon for a second time in three days over the pricing of its deliveries through the United States Postal Service.



The benchmark FTSE 100 was down 50 points or 0.71 percent at 7,005 in early trade as a new survey showed U.K. manufacturing activity softened in early 2018 amid slower increases in new orders and employment.



Anglo American fell over 1 percent after announcing the suspension of its Minas-Rio iron ore operation in Brazil.



Petrofac rallied 2.5 percent on winning an EPC contract worth about $233 million from Vedanta.



