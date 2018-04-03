

MADRID (dpa-AFX) - Spain's manufacturing sector expanded in March but the pace of growth moderated since February, survey data published by IHS Markit revealed Tuesday.



The headline factory Purchasing Managers' Index dropped to 54.8 in March from 56.0 in February. The score was forecast to fall to 54.7.



Although the rate of output growth slowed from February, it remained marked amid another sharp increase in new orders.



Rising output requirements led firms to increase their employment and purchasing activity during March.



Input prices continued to rise sharply but the rate of inflation eased markedly and was the slowest since July 2017. Manufacturers raised their selling prices but the rate of charge inflation eased for the second month to the weakest in six months.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX