Chelverton Small Companies Dividend Trust Plc - Net Asset Value(s)

PR Newswire
London, April 3
|Chelverton Small Companies Dividend Trust PLC
|The Company announces:
|Total Assets (including unaudited revenue reserves at 23/03/2018) of £60.78m
|Net Assets (including unaudited revenue reserves at 23/03/2018) of £47.87m
|The Net Asset Value (NAV) at 23/03/2018 was:
|Number of shares in issue:
|Per Ordinary share (bid price) - including unaudited current period revenue*
|233.51p
|20,500,000
|Per Ordinary share (bid price) - excluding current period revenue*
|227.77p
|Ordinary share price
|227.50p
|Premium / (Discount) to NAV
|(2.57)%
|Ordinary shares have an undated life
|ZDP share
|101.05p
|12,780,083
|ZDP share price
|105.50p
|Premium to NAV
|4.41%
|ZDP shares are held in a subsidiary and have a redemption date of 30/04/2025
|*Current period revenue covers the period 01/05/2017 to 23/03/2018
|Name of company
|% of portfolio
|1
|Diversified Gas & Oil Plc Ordinary 1p
|2.68
|2
|StatPro Group Plc Ordinary 1p
|2.23
|3
|Marston's Plc Ordinary 7.375p
|2.11
|4
|Dairy Crest Group Plc Ordinary 25p
|2.06
|5
|Belvoir Lettings Plc Ordinary
|2.03
|6
|Randall & Quilter Investment GBp2
|2.00
|7
|Amino Technologies Plc GBp 1
|1.98
|8
|Mucklow (A&J) Group Plc REIT 25p
|1.90
|9
|Jarvis Securities Plc Ordinary 1p
|1.89
|10
|BCA Marketplace Plc 1p
|1.83
|11
|McColl's Retail Group Plc Ordinary 0.1p
|1.83
|12
|Numis Corporation Plc Ordinary 5p
|1.82
|13
|Braemar Shipping Services Plc GBp 10
|1.77
|14
|Go-Ahead Group Plc Ordinary 10p
|1.67
|15
|Alumasc Group (The) Plc Ordinary 12.5p
|1.66
|16
|De La Rue Plc Ordinary 44.868p
|1.64
|17
|Polar Capital Holdings Plc GBp 2.5
|1.64
|18
|Curtis Banks Group Plc GBp0.5
|1.61
|19
|Kier Group PLC Ordinary 1p
|1.60
|20
|Ramsdens Holdings Plc Ordinary
|1.60