Ad hoc-Mitteilungen
03.04.2018 | 11:37
(3 Leser)
Schrift ändern:
(0 Bewertungen)

PR Newswire·Mehr Nachrichten von PR Newswire

Chelverton Small Companies Dividend Trust Plc - Net Asset Value(s)

PR Newswire
London, April 3

Chelverton Small Companies Dividend Trust PLC
The Company announces:
Total Assets (including unaudited revenue reserves at 23/03/2018) of £60.78m
Net Assets (including unaudited revenue reserves at 23/03/2018) of £47.87m
The Net Asset Value (NAV) at 23/03/2018 was:
Number of shares in issue:
Per Ordinary share (bid price) - including unaudited current period revenue*233.51p 20,500,000
Per Ordinary share (bid price) - excluding current period revenue*227.77p
Ordinary share price227.50p
Premium / (Discount) to NAV(2.57)%
Ordinary shares have an undated life
ZDP share101.05p 12,780,083
ZDP share price105.50p
Premium to NAV4.41%
ZDP shares are held in a subsidiary and have a redemption date of 30/04/2025
*Current period revenue covers the period 01/05/2017 to 23/03/2018
Name of company% of portfolio
1Diversified Gas & Oil Plc Ordinary 1p2.68
2StatPro Group Plc Ordinary 1p2.23
3Marston's Plc Ordinary 7.375p2.11
4Dairy Crest Group Plc Ordinary 25p2.06
5Belvoir Lettings Plc Ordinary2.03
6Randall & Quilter Investment GBp22.00
7Amino Technologies Plc GBp 11.98
8Mucklow (A&J) Group Plc REIT 25p1.90
9Jarvis Securities Plc Ordinary 1p1.89
10BCA Marketplace Plc 1p1.83
11McColl's Retail Group Plc Ordinary 0.1p1.83
12Numis Corporation Plc Ordinary 5p1.82
13Braemar Shipping Services Plc GBp 101.77
14Go-Ahead Group Plc Ordinary 10p1.67
15Alumasc Group (The) Plc Ordinary 12.5p1.66
16De La Rue Plc Ordinary 44.868p1.64
17Polar Capital Holdings Plc GBp 2.51.64
18Curtis Banks Group Plc GBp0.51.61
19Kier Group PLC Ordinary 1p1.60
20Ramsdens Holdings Plc Ordinary1.60

© 2018 PR Newswire