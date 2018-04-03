With effect from April 9, 2018, the redemption shares in HiQ International AB will be quoted on the list for Equity rights, subscription options and interim shares etc. Trading will continue up to and including April 20, 2018.



Instrument: Redemption shares ----------------------------------------------------------------- Short name: HIQ IL ----------------------------------------------------------------- Round lot: 1 ----------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN code: SE0011062736 ----------------------------------------------------------------- Clearing: Bilateral settlement at Euroclear Sweden ----------------------------------------------------------------- Order book ID: 153571 ----------------------------------------------------------------- Market Segment / no: OMX STO Eq.rights,Subs.Opt, Int. shares / 1 ----------------------------------------------------------------- Tick Size / no: MiFID II tick size table / 230 ----------------------------------------------------------------- MIC Code: XSTO -----------------------------------------------------------------



For further information concerning this exchange notice, please contact Elin Nygren or Elias Skog on +46 (0)8-405 60 00 or iss@nasdaq.com.