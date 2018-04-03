sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Dienstag, 03.04.2018 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 577 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

6,89 Euro		-0,03
-0,43 %
WKN: A2DPD8 ISIN: SE0009696883 Ticker-Symbol: HI8G 
Aktie:
Branche
IT-Dienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
HIQ INTERNATIONAL AB Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
HIQ INTERNATIONAL AB 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
Firmen im Artikel
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
HIQ INTERNATIONAL AB
HIQ INTERNATIONAL AB Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
HIQ INTERNATIONAL AB6,89-0,43 %