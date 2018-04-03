Referring to the bulletin from HiQ International AB's annual general meeting, held March 21, 2018, the company will carry out a stock split with redemption in relations 2:1. The share will be traded under new ISIN code with effect from April 5, 2018. The order book will not change.



Short name: HIQ Terms: Split with redemption: 2:1 Current ISIN: SE0009696883 Last day of trading with current ISIN code: April 4, 2018 New ISIN code: SE0011062728 First day of trading with new ISIN code: April 5, 2018



For further information about the split, please contact HiQ International AB and for information about the settlement please contact Euroclear Sweden AB. For further information about the exchange notice, please contact Issuer Surveillance, iss@nasdaq.com.