In the period 26 March 2018 to 27 March 2018, Alm. Brand A/S bought own shares for a total amount of DKK 2.2 million as part of the share buyback programme of up to DKK 300 million announced on 1 March 2017.



In aggregate, shares of DKK 300 million were bought back, equivalent to 100 % of the overall programme, thereby completing the programme.



Under the share buyback programme, the following transactions were made during week 13:



Date No. of Average purchase Transaction shares price (DKK) value (DKK) 26 March 2018 17,073 62.42 1,065,697 27 March 2018 17,804 62.09 1,105,450 Accumulated during the period 34,877 62.25 2,171,147 Accumulated under the share 4,756,806 63.07 299,988,735 buyback programme



Danske Bank manages the share buyback programme, which is completed in accordance with Commission



Regulation (EC) No. 596/2014 of 16 April 2014 (the "Market Abuse Regulation").



Following the above transactions, Alm. Brand holds 6,485,018 own shares, equivalent to 3.9 % of the share capital.



A new share buyback programme for up to DKK 200 million is expected to be initiated for the period until end-March 2019. The new share buyback programme is subject to the approval of the Danish Financial Supervisory Authority.



Transactional data relating to share buy-backs are provided in detailed and in aggregated form on the following page in accordance with Commission's Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016.



Contact



Please direct any questions regarding this announcement to:



Cristina Rønde Hefting, Investor Relations Manager, on tel. +45 35 47 79 22.





Detailed transaction data





26 March 2018 27 March 2018 ------------------------------------------------------- Number of shares VWAP DKK Number of shares VWAP DKK ------------------------------------------------------- XCSE 17.073 62,42 17.804 62,09 TRQX 0 0 TRQM 0 0 BATE 0 0 BATD 0 0 CHIX 0 0 CHID 0 0 Total 17.073 62,42 17.804 62,09 -------------------------------------------------------------





26 March 2018 Volume Price Venue Time CET ---------------------------------------------- 17.073 62,42 ---------------------------------------------- 30 62,70 XCSE 20180326 9:12:14.490000 339 62,50 XCSE 20180326 9:19:24.388000 226 62,20 XCSE 20180326 9:39:29.234000 3 62,20 XCSE 20180326 9:39:35.047000 86 62,20 XCSE 20180326 9:39:35.047000 241 62,50 XCSE 20180326 10:43:39.410000 113 62,50 XCSE 20180326 10:43:39.410000 35 62,50 XCSE 20180326 11:14:09.787000 36 62,50 XCSE 20180326 11:14:09.787000 400 62,50 XCSE 20180326 11:14:09.787000 133 62,60 XCSE 20180326 11:58:06.245000 338 62,60 XCSE 20180326 11:58:06.245000 330 62,50 XCSE 20180326 12:04:17.416000 1.000 62,50 XCSE 20180326 12:04:17.416851 219 62,30 XCSE 20180326 12:33:58.974000 92 62,30 XCSE 20180326 12:33:59.096000 272 62,40 XCSE 20180326 13:07:52.696000 269 62,40 XCSE 20180326 13:08:24.141000 9 62,60 XCSE 20180326 14:15:54.100000 750 62,60 XCSE 20180326 14:15:54.100000 131 62,60 XCSE 20180326 15:19:58.255000 441 62,60 XCSE 20180326 15:19:58.255000 313 62,50 XCSE 20180326 15:27:39.780000 314 62,20 XCSE 20180326 16:02:12.564000 357 62,20 XCSE 20180326 16:08:42.045000 448 61,90 XCSE 20180326 16:43:58.918000 75 61,90 XCSE 20180326 16:44:18.901000 10.073 62,42 XCSE 20180326 17:04:36.933191



27 March 2018 Volume Price Venue Time CET ---------------------------------------------- 17.804 62,09 ---------------------------------------------- 30 62,50 XCSE 20180327 9:07:32.377000 250 62,00 XCSE 20180327 9:34:44.349945 30 62,20 XCSE 20180327 11:15:12.983000 671 62,20 XCSE 20180327 12:09:35.005000 848 62,20 XCSE 20180327 12:59:32.820000 430 62,20 XCSE 20180327 14:18:34.850000 624 62,10 XCSE 20180327 15:07:57.553000 326 62,20 XCSE 20180327 15:23:24.525000 1.474 62,20 XCSE 20180327 15:23:24.525011 304 62,20 XCSE 20180327 15:30:39.075000 83 62,20 XCSE 20180327 15:30:39.075103 163 62,20 XCSE 20180327 15:30:39.075158 309 62,10 XCSE 20180327 15:49:30.839000 413 62,00 XCSE 20180327 16:01:04.918000 311 61,90 XCSE 20180327 16:07:00.945000 734 61,70 XCSE 20180327 16:19:25.290723 300 61,70 XCSE 20180327 16:21:02.195067 10.504 62,09 XCSE 20180327 16:24:51.688116



Attachment:

