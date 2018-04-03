

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - The Canadian dollar strengthened against its major counterparts in early European deals on Tuesday.



The loonie advanced to 1.2867 against the greenback and 82.50 against the yen, from its early lows of 1.2924 and 81.83, respectively.



The loonie spiked up to a 4-day high of 1.5846 against the euro, from a low of 1.5892 hit at 5:00 pm ET.



Reversing from an early 4-day low of 0.9923 against the aussie, the loonie edged up to 0.9895.



The next possible resistance for the loonie is seen around 1.26 against the greenback, 84.00 against the yen, 1.56 against the euro and 0.97 against the aussie.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX