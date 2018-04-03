

MADRID (dpa-AFX) - Spain's unemployment declined sharply in March, figures from the labor ministry showed Tuesday.



The number of unemployed fell by 47,697 in March from February. Compared to the same period of 2017, unemployment decreased by 279,766.



The number of registered unemployed totaled 3.42 million, which was the lowest level of the last nine years, the ministry said.



At the same time, unemployment among youth aged below 25 decreased by 1,774 in March from the previous month.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX