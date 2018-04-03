

Dealing Fund Date ISIN Code Shares Base Net Assets NAV/Share



in Issue Currency



WisdomTree Emerging Asia Equity Income UCITS ETF 29/03/2018 IE00BYPGT035 1125000 USD 13,425,635.55 11.9339



WisdomTree Emerging Markets Equity Income UCITS ETF 29/03/2018 IE00BQQ3Q067 1978585 USD 33,277,776.57 16.819



WisdomTree Emerging Markets Equity Income UCITS ETF Acc 29/03/2018 IE00BDF12W49 159242 USD 3,335,323.78 20.945



WisdomTree Emerging Markets Small Cap Dividend UCITS ETF 29/03/2018 IE00BQZJBM26 1000000 USD 19,506,654.75 19.5067



WisdomTree Enhanced Commodity UCITS ETF - USD 29/03/2018 IE00BZ1GHD37 500000 USD 5,431,790.31 10.8636



WisdomTree Enhanced Commodity UCITS ETF - USD Acc 29/03/2018 IE00BYMLZY74 7325000 USD 79,926,384.34 10.9115



WisdomTree Europe Equity Income UCITS ETF 29/03/2018 IE00BQZJBX31 3730000 EUR 47,119,353.74 12.6325



WisdomTree Europe Equity Income UCITS ETF Acc 29/03/2018 IE00BDF16007 30010 EUR 420,575.74 14.0145



WisdomTree Europe Equity UCITS ETF - CHF Hedged Acc 29/03/2018 IE00BYQCZT11 71600 CHF 1,167,096.61 16.3002



WisdomTree Europe Equity UCITS ETF - EUR Acc 29/03/2018 IE00BYQCZX56 981000 EUR 16,188,792.17 16.5023



WisdomTree Europe Equity UCITS ETF - GBP Hedged 29/03/2018 IE00BYQCZQ89 280010 GBP 3,074,079.97 10.9785



WisdomTree Europe Equity UCITS ETF - USD Hedged 29/03/2018 IE00BVXBH163 3150000 USD 54,110,024.65 17.1778



WisdomTree Europe Equity UCITS ETF - USD Hedged Acc 29/03/2018 IE00BYQCZP72 2450000 USD 46,599,913.50 19.0204



WisdomTree Europe Small Cap Dividend UCITS ETF 29/03/2018 IE00BQZJC527 3222725 EUR 56,025,508.03 17.3845



WisdomTree Europe Small Cap Dividend UCITS ETF Acc 29/03/2018 IE00BDF16114 709573 EUR 10,465,650.38 14.7492



WisdomTree Eurozone Quality Dividend Growth UCITS ETF - EUR 29/03/2018 IE00BZ56SY76 260000 EUR 3,973,832.44 15.284



WisdomTree Eurozone Quality Dividend Growth UCITS ETF - EUR Acc 29/03/2018 IE00BZ56TQ67 341192 EUR 5,672,990.02 16.627



WisdomTree Germany Equity UCITS ETF - CHF Hedged Acc 29/03/2018 IE00BYQCZ914 72000 CHF 1,329,620.27 18.4669



WisdomTree Germany Equity UCITS ETF - EUR Acc 29/03/2018 IE00BYQCZC44 281000 EUR 4,606,751.38 16.3941



WisdomTree Germany Equity UCITS ETF - GBP Hedged 29/03/2018 IE00BVXBGY20 1540000 GBP 16,106,762.92 10.4589



WisdomTree Germany Equity UCITS ETF - USD Hedged 29/03/2018 IE00BYQCZ682 70010 USD 1,288,082.67 18.3986



WisdomTree Global Quality Dividend Growth UCITS ETF - USD 29/03/2018 IE00BZ56RN96 106000 USD 2,154,238.48 20.323



WisdomTree Global Quality Dividend Growth UCITS ETF - USD Acc 29/03/2018 IE00BZ56SW52 409394 USD 8,525,016.70 20.8235



WisdomTree India Quality UCITS ETF - USD 29/03/2018 IE00BDGSNK96 187500 USD 3,392,202.63 18.0917



WisdomTree India Quality UCITS ETF - USD Acc 29/03/2018 IE00BDGSNL04 312500 USD 5,653,462.84 18.0911



WisdomTree ISEQ 20 UCITS ETF 29/03/2018 IE00BVFB1H83 1400000 EUR 18,564,028.46 13.26



WisdomTree Japan Equity UCITS ETF - CHF Hedged Acc 29/03/2018 IE00BYQCZL35 226250 CHF 4,301,732.15 19.0132



WisdomTree Japan Equity UCITS ETF - EUR Hedged Acc 29/03/2018 IE00BYQCZJ13 741000 EUR 12,107,668.96 16.3396



WisdomTree Japan Equity UCITS ETF - GBP Hedged 29/03/2018 IE00BYQCZF74 530010 GBP 5,832,250.27 11.004



WisdomTree Japan Equity UCITS ETF - JPY Acc 29/03/2018 IE00BYQCZN58 2796000 USD 57,353,794.97 20.5128



WisdomTree Japan Equity UCITS ETF - USD Hedged 29/03/2018 IE00BVXC4854 13437000 USD 220,181,559.28 16.3862



WisdomTree Japan Equity UCITS ETF - USD Hedged Acc 29/03/2018 IE00BYQCZD50 286837 USD 5,069,626.38 17.6742



WisdomTree UK Equity Income UCITS ETF 29/03/2018 IE00BYPGTJ26 840000 GBP 4,384,332.02 5.2194



WisdomTree US Equity Income UCITS ETF 29/03/2018 IE00BQZJBQ63 1681240 USD 31,047,646.03 18.4671



WisdomTree US Equity Income UCITS ETF - EUR Hedged Acc 29/03/2018 IE00BD6RZW23 65000 EUR 1,028,014.02 15.8156



WisdomTree US Equity Income UCITS ETF - GBP Hedged Acc 29/03/2018 IE00BD6RZZ53 130000 GBP 1,834,104.80 14.1085



WisdomTree US Equity Income UCITS ETF Acc 29/03/2018 IE00BD6RZT93 22590 USD 404,612.04 17.9111



WisdomTree US Quality Dividend Growth UCITS ETF - USD 29/03/2018 IE00BZ56RD98 16000 USD 330,536.86 20.6586



WisdomTree US Quality Dividend Growth UCITS ETF - USD Acc 29/03/2018 IE00BZ56RG20 585000 USD 12,354,450.30 21.1187



WisdomTree US Small Cap Dividend UCITS ETF 29/03/2018 IE00BQZJBT94 650000 USD 12,653,655.10 19.4672



