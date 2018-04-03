

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - European stocks tumbled on Tuesday, with rising trade tensions between the U.S. and China as well as a fresh sell-off in U.S. tech stocks weighing on markets.



The day's economic reports also disappointed investors. German retail sales fell unexpectedly by 0.7 percent month-on-month in February, bigger than the 0.3 percent decrease seen in January, Destatis reported. This was the third consecutive decline in sales.



The euro area manufacturing activity grew at the slowest pace in eight months in March, final data from IHS Markit showed. The final manufacturing Purchasing Managers' index fell to 56.6 in March from 58.6 in February.



U.K. manufacturing output growth picked up in March, but this was offset by slower increases in both new orders and employment, according to survey results from IHS Markit.



The pan-European Stoxx Europe 600 index was down 0.9 percent at 367.39 in late opening deals, with tech stocks pacing the decliners after reports that Apple is planning to use its own chips for its Mac devices.



Infineon Technologies fell 2.5 percent, Dialog Semiconductor lost 2.3 percent and STMicro declined 3.4 percent.



The German DAX was losing 1.4 percent, France's CAC 40 index was declining 0.9 percent and the U.K.'s FTSE 100 was down 0.7 percent.



Swiss bank UBS Group fell over 2 percent after proposing new members to its board.



Eurofins Scientific lost 2.4 percent after acquiring Lab Frontier in South Korea.



Air France plunged 5.2 percent as its workers go on strike over pay dispute.



French food services group Sodexo lost 5.4 percent after Goldman Sachs lowered its rating on the stock.



Anglo American fell over 1 percent after announcing the suspension of its Minas-Rio iron ore operation in Brazil.



Petrofac rallied 2.5 percent on winning an EPC contract worth about $233 million from Vedanta.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX