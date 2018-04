BELLWAY p.l.c. (the "Company")

Financial Calendar 2018

The Company wishes to confirm the following dates for its 2018 Financial Calendar:

Trading update12 June 2018

Trading update 8 August 2018

Preliminary results announcement 16 October 2018

Name of contact and telephone number for queries:

Simon Scougall

Group General Counsel and Company Secretary

Bellway p.l.c.

Tel: 0191 217 0717