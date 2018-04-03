Dow Jones received a payment from EQS/DGAP to publish this press release.

Sartorius Stedim Biotech SA: DECLARATION RELATIVE TO THE NUMBER OF SHARES AND VOTING RIGHTS MAKING UP THE ISSUED CAPITAL 03-Apr-2018 / 11:31 CET/CEST Dissemination of a French Regulatory News, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. Sartorius Stedim Biotech S.A. - 13781 Aubagne Cedex, France DECLARATION RELATIVE TO THE NUMBER OF SHARES AND VOTING RIGHTS MAKING UP THE ISSUED CAPITAL Article L 233-8-II of the Code of commerce and article 223-6 of the general regulations of the AMF Designation of issuer SARTORIUS STEDIM BIOTECH SA CS 91051 Z. I. Les Paluds Avenue de Jouques 13781 Aubagne Cedex Date of information Total number of Total number of shares making up the voting rights issued capital March 31, 2018 92,180,190 161,016,648 Sartorius Stedim Biotech SA Z.I. Les Paluds Avenue de Jouques, CS 91051 13781 Aubagne Cedex, France t:+33.(0)4.42.84.56.00 f:+33.(0)4.42.84.56 19 www.sartorius-stedim.com [1] S.A. au capital de 18,436,038 EUR RCS de Marseille B 314 093 352 SIRET 314 093 352 00073 - APE 6420Z TVA FR 49 314 093 352 Regulatory filing PDF file Document title: DECLARATION RELATIVE TO THE NUMBER OF SHARES AND VOTING RIGHTS MAKING UP THE ISSUED CAPITAL Document: http://n.eqs.com/c/fncls.ssp?u=FNDRDUMUYP [2] Language: English Company: Sartorius Stedim Biotech SA Avenue de Jouques 13781 Aubagne France Phone: +33 44 284 5600 E-mail: info@sartorius-stedim.com Internet: www.sartorius-stedim.com ISIN: FR0013154002 Euronext Ticker: DIM AMF Category: Information on the total number of voting rights and the number of shares making up the share capita End of Announcement EQS News Service 670957 03-Apr-2018 CET/CEST 1: http://public-cockpit.eqs.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=6224f4aa5dea44c3f9cf4eb3af468ecf&application_id=670957&site_id=vwd&application_name=news 2: http://public-cockpit.eqs.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=56c5ba6119947c58869b451c53373830&application_id=670957&site_id=vwd&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

April 03, 2018 05:32 ET (09:32 GMT)