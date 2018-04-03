The funds are part of a €100 million investment plan. The pilot projects will be developed on water surfaces that are not utilized for other purposes.The Energy Minister of the Belgian region of Flanders, Bart Tommelein, has announced that around €6 million in funds will be devoted to support pilot floating PV projects. In a statement published on the ministry's website, Tommelein said the first pilot projects will be developed on lakes or ponds that are currently not being utilized for other purposes, such as artificial lakes created by sand extraction. "We are going to place solar modules where ...

