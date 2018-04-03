Randgold Resources said on Tuesday that intermittent industrial action by the workforce of its mining subcontractor was having "some" impact on operations at its Tongon gold mine. "The subcontractor has been negotiating with its workforce to achieve a resolution and Tongon management as well as Randgold executives are also engaging with the country's minister of mines, senior government and elected officials and local authorities, who are assisting with the negotiation," it said. Tongon is ...

