Explorer and developer Asiamet Resources saw positive results from its recent geotechnical drilling programme, completed as part of the group's feasibility studies at its BKM Copper Project in Central Kalimantan, Indonesia. Highlights from the newly drilled holes included the highest grades of copper mineralisation intersected from surface drilling at BKM to date, recording as much as 17 metres at 3.6% copper and eight metres at 6.5% at the central area of the BK44 zone. The northern area of the ...

