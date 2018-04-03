AIM-listed model train set maker Hornby said on Tuesday that it is in the final stages of discussions with its lender about a new financing facility. In its fourth-quarter trading update, the company said it expects to have the facilities in place ahead of its full-year results in mid-June. It also said that Barclays has agreed to support the group with a waiver in relation to its EBITDA covenant in respect of the quarter to the end of March 2018. As reported back in January, Hornby's decision ...

