The New York Stock Exchange set a reference price for Spotify's shares at $132 as the music streaming company makes debut on Wall Street on Tuesday. The reference price is not an offering price for the shares or the opening price but it will play a part in the final Spotify pricing. The company isn't issuing new stock so it hasn't set a share price in advance. Spotify, which will list under the SPOT ticker code, is making a direct jump into the market with its current owners selling 31% of their ...

