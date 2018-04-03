Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - April 3, 2018) - FANDOM SPORTS Media Corp. (CSE: FDM) (OTCQB: FDMSF) (FRANKFURT: TQ42) ("FANDOM SPORTS" or the "Company") is pleased to announce their selection, by IBM into the exclusive "Blockchain Digital Mentorship Program". This 6-week mentorship experience has partnered the Company with a Lead Developer and Master Inventor from IBM, who is deeply rooted in architectural design, coding smart contracts and Hyperledger composition.

In creating this relationship, FANDOM SPORTS will have the ability to clearly frame and execute the proof of concept pertaining to the use of "smart contracts" replacing semi-automated handling of business and copyright transactions when placed on the distributed ledger. Tracking these transactions (digital footprint) provides extremely valuable metadata, which is generated by FANDOM SPORTS App user behavior and sports passion.

With IBM's goal of bringing Blockchain to the enterprise, opportunities such as the Digital Mentorship further their mission by guiding companies such as FANDOM SPORTS to properly navigate ways to scale, provide interoperability and migrate globally. This relationship is designed to help organizations like FANDOM SPORTS to understand key challenges in advance and prioritize the appropriate use-case for Blockchain in relation to the Company's developing business and revenue model.

Upon completion of the program FANDOM SPORTS will have the prospect of working directly with IBM as part of their "Global Entrepreneur Program", providing access to revenue share opportunities when listing Blockchain products in the marketplace.

About FANDOM SPORTS:

"Pick A Fight. Talk Trash. Get Rewarded."

FANDOM SPORTS Media is an entertainment company that aggregates, curates and produces unique fan-focused content.

The FANDOM SPORTS App is the Company's core product, which is the ultimate destination for unfiltered raw sports talk. The app allows passionate sports fans to unleash their primal sports passions, pick fights and earn rewards.

Download the app and bring your crew. Talking trash is better with friends. The more you invite, the more in-app virtual currency FanCoins you can earn.

