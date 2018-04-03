

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Switzerland's retail sales decreased for the second straight month in February, the Federal Statistical Office showed Tuesday.



Retail sales fell by real 0.2 percent year-on-year in February, following a 0.4 percent decrease in January.



Excluding fuel, retail sales decreased 0.2 percent after easing 0.5 percent a month ago.



On a monthly basis, retail sales rebounded 0.3 percent in February, which was the first growth in three months. Sales had fallen 0.3 percent in January.



