FIRSTGROUP PLC - Blocklisting - Interim Review

London, April 3
BLOCK LISTING SIX MONTHLY RETURN
3 April 2018
|Name of applicant:
|FirstGroup plc
|Name of scheme:
|1.FirstGroup Long Term Incentive Plan
2. FirstGroup Share Incentive Plan
3. FirstGroup Sharesave Plan
|Period of return:
|From:
|1 October 2017
|To:
|31 March 2018
|Balance of unallotted securities under scheme(s) from previous return:
|1. 1,550,000
2. 668,315
3. 2,475,765
|Plus: The amount by which the block scheme(s) has been increased since the date of the last return (if any increase has been applied for):
|1. NIL
2. 500,000
3. 4,000,000
|Less: Number of securities issued/allotted under scheme(s) during period (see LR3.5.7G):
|1. NIL
2. 311,574
3. 1,301,432
|Equals: Balance under scheme(s) not yet issued/allotted at end of period:
|1. 1,550,000
2. 856,741
3. 5,174,333
In addition, the information below is provided in accordance with the requirements of DGTR 6.2.2AR:
Legal Entity Identifier: 549300DEJZCPWA4HKM93
Classification as per DGTR 6 Annex 1R: 3.1
|Name of contact:
|Sarah Steadman
|Telephone number of contact:
|+44 (0)7515 500036