sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Dienstag, 03.04.2018 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 577 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

0,924 Euro		-0,016
-1,70 %
WKN: 896516 ISIN: GB0003452173 Ticker-Symbol: FGR 
Aktie:
Branche
Logistik/Transport
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-250
1-Jahres-Chart
FIRSTGROUP PLC Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
FIRSTGROUP PLC 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
0,962
0,987
14:21
0,963
0,987
14:26
03.04.2018 | 12:33
(3 Leser)
Schrift ändern:
(0 Bewertungen)

PR Newswire·Mehr Nachrichten von PR Newswire

FIRSTGROUP PLC - Blocklisting - Interim Review

PR Newswire
London, April 3

BLOCK LISTING SIX MONTHLY RETURN

3 April 2018

Name of applicant:FirstGroup plc
Name of scheme:1.FirstGroup Long Term Incentive Plan
2. FirstGroup Share Incentive Plan
3. FirstGroup Sharesave Plan
Period of return:From:1 October 2017To:31 March 2018
Balance of unallotted securities under scheme(s) from previous return:1. 1,550,000
2. 668,315
3. 2,475,765
Plus: The amount by which the block scheme(s) has been increased since the date of the last return (if any increase has been applied for):1. NIL
2. 500,000
3. 4,000,000
Less: Number of securities issued/allotted under scheme(s) during period (see LR3.5.7G):1. NIL
2. 311,574
3. 1,301,432

Equals: Balance under scheme(s) not yet issued/allotted at end of period:1. 1,550,000
2. 856,741
3. 5,174,333

In addition, the information below is provided in accordance with the requirements of DGTR 6.2.2AR:

Legal Entity Identifier: 549300DEJZCPWA4HKM93

Classification as per DGTR 6 Annex 1R: 3.1

Name of contact:Sarah Steadman
Telephone number of contact:+44 (0)7515 500036

© 2018 PR Newswire