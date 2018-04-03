Longi Green Energy Technology Co., Ltd has announced plans to build a 228 MW solar PV project in China. The Chinese vertically integrated solar PV manufacturer has also signed a 39,600 metric ton (MT) high purity polysilicon agreement with Daqo New Energy Corp.Longi has said it will build a 228 MW solar PV project in Majiatan town, Lingwu city, Ningxia Province, China, for an investment of around US$216.7 million. A spokesperson for the company told pv magazine Longi will use mono modules for the plant, which is expected to be constructed over a period of four months. Meanwhile, under the announced ...

