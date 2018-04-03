FIRSTGROUP PLC - Bond Redemption and Listing Cancellation

3 April 2018

FirstGroup plc

Redemption of £300 million 8.125 per cent Bonds due 2018 (ISIN: XS0388470154)

FirstGroup confirms that, following notice given on 8 March 2018, on 28 March 2018 it redeemed its £300 million 8.125 per cent Bonds due 2018 (ISIN: XS0388470154) (the "Bonds').

Following the redemption, the listing of the Bonds on the Official List of the FCA and the admission of the Bonds to trading on the Regulated Market of the London Stock Exchange plc will be cancelled on, or shortly after, 30 April 2018.

Enquiries

Silvana Glibota-Vigo, Deputy Company Secretary

020 7725 3353

The information below is provided in accordance with the requirements of the Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rule (DGTR) 6.2.2AR:

Legal Entity Identifier: 549300DEJZCPWA4HKM93

Classification as per DGTR 6 Annex 1R: 3.1